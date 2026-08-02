Justin Marks says NASCAR needs more stars like Carson Hocevar

Trackhouse owner Justin Marks understands what the next big thing in NASCAR is. Marks and Trackhouse have been innovators in the Cup Series, whether it’s been taking a gamble on young drivers or things like Project 91, which brought Shane van Gisbergen to the Cup Series full-time.

And he’s still not ruling out a Max Verstappen debut in the Cup Series. All things are on the table for business minds that look to disrupt the status quo and bring a fresh approach.

NASCAR post 23XI, FRM lawsuit

Kevin Harvick had a candid conversation with Marks on a special edition of SPEED this week. He asked Mark about the tenor and tone of NASCAR meetings with Cup owners in the aftermath of the 23XI, FRM lawsuit vs. NASCAR.

“We have these discussions a lot right now, and I think that the dialogue between the teams and NASCAR is about as good as it’s been since I got here in 2022,” said Marks. “I think coming out of the lawsuit, it’s sort of like, ‘Okay, you know the noise is sort of behind us, like all that’s behind us now, we need to get singularly focused on addressing the biggest growth levers for the business.’

“One of the things that we talk about, I mean there’s a number of things we talk about, but I’d say the biggest thing for me is amplifying these drivers, the star power in these drivers.”

Carson Hocevar is the big star

And while Marks’ team employs Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, and Connor Zilisch (and all of the Hendrick rumors that are following), the star power example that comes to mind for him isn’t on his race team. It’s Carson Hocevar.

“We need big stars. It’s like right now, what Carson’s doing right now, like being this big polarizing personality is just so good for the sport, in my opinion.

“It’s not a lot different than what I think about Trackhouse, this is primarily a storytelling exercise and if we tell great stories that connect with the fans and they get invested in drivers and they get invested in a driver’s journey, a driver’s personality, a driver’s rivals, like whatever it is, that’s the sticky stuff that’s really going to like attract more and more fans.”

The biggest growth opportunity in NASCAR

Hocevar has been spotted at the track and at the Time100 dinner with TikTok star Tabitha Swatosh. Marks said that’s the crossover type of things that will bring more eyes to the sport.

It goes deeper than that, of course, but it’s the drivers and their stories that are the greatest opportunity for growth in NASCAR.

“A TikTok girlfriend, exactly, it’s like we were just joking; it’s like the DAP, the driver ambassador program, shouldn’t be appearances; it should be like tattoos and famous girlfriends and like all that stuff.

“But that’s really what it is. I mean, we’re in the business of telling great authentic stories that inspire people and connect people deeply with the sport.

“I think celebrating that is… We can change the cars, we can do those tweaks, and obviously the racing needs to be good, but if we can have these drivers attach themselves to legions of fans and they tune in for that driver’s journey, I think it’s the biggest growth opportunity for the sport.”