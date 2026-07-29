Justin Marks won’t rule out Max Verstappen making NASCAR debut

Max Verstappen to NASCAR? It’s been a question for some time, considering Verstappen’s love of all disciplines of racing. On Wednesday, Kevin Harvick pinned Trackhouse owner Justin Marks down with the question on a special edition of SPEED. And Marks supplied both an intriguing and insightful answer.

“So you’ve got Red Bull, and you’ve got this Project 91 car, I mean do we have any chance of Verstappen?” asked Harvick. “He wants to drive anything but an F1 car, it seems.”

“Is there any chance we can make that happen?”

The Verstappen hurdle

Project 91 is the Trackhouse program that brought Shane van Gisbergen to the Cup Series. It’s been responsible for Kimi Räikkönen (Watkins Glen), Hélio Castroneves (Daytona 500), and the most recent entry on the Cup entry from the program, Kevin Magnussen at Naval Base Coronado.

Justin Marks, considering Trackhouse’s relationship with Red Bull, said it’s tough right now because of brand conflicts, starting with Red Bull’s in-house-designed power unit in partnership with Ford. And Trackhouse is a Chevrolet team.

“Well, they’ve got to get a different power unit in that F1 car for that to happen,” said Marks. “We’ve got there’s brand conflicts and all that stuff, but I mean it’s certainly on his radar.”

‘I certainly wouldn’t count it out’

Ford-Chevy aside, Marks said there have been conversations through Red Bull. He also won’t count it out in the future.

“I mean, like through kind of the Red Bull ecosystem, like we’ve had those conversations. And you know that’s a guy that wants to go do all different types of racing.

“I think right now it’s tough to do that, but I certainly wouldn’t count it out for the future.”

Larson vs. Verstappen debate

It wasn’t too long ago that Kyle Larson claimed to be a better overall driver than Verstappen.

“Not really. I know in my mind I am better than him as an all-around driver,” Larson said in 2024. “There’s no way [Verstappen] can get into a Sprint Car and win the Knoxville Nationals. No way he can go win the Chili Bowl. There’s no way he can go win a Cup race at Bristol.

“Probably no way I can go win a Formula 1 race at Monaco, but I think I’d have a better shot at him [doing what he does than him doing what I do] just because of the car element. That’s what gives me ease and confidence that, like, I know I’m better than him. Maybe not in an open-wheel IndyCar or Formula 1 car, but that’s one discipline. I think I would beat him in everything else.

“You can quote that.”

Verstappen was asked about the Larson claim. He took a different approach.

“I have a lot of respect for other drivers who are doing a lot of different kind of racing,” Verstappen said. “… Honestly, I think I should first say we should not have that debate because everyone is good in their own right. I wouldn’t be good in dirt. Maybe if I would practice, I don’t know. Because I think at the end of the day, a good racing driver picks up things quite quickly. I find like you know it all depends on what you grew up with as well. Like, for me of course, probably go-karting and F1. These things are more natural to me than racing on dirt. I have no clue how to do that at the moment.

“But I’ve done a bit of rallying on like open field and stuff and I found that really fun. Am I gonna be really good at it? I don’t know, I thought the beginning was a good start, but there’s so much to learn and you need to learn off the best people in that division of racing. That’s only how you can be really, really good. That’s how we grew up as well. You learn from better people who have the experience and that’s how you then progress. And that’s why this debate of this guy is better than the other one — you don’t know. Everyone is good in their own right.”

Maybe, one day, we will get to see this debate settled.