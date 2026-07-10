Kaulig-CEO-addresses-ty-dillon-rumors-amid-growing-Dodge-speculation

Ty Dillon is nearing the end of his current deal with Kaulig Racing. On Thursday, Kaulig CEO Chris Rice addressed the rumors surrounding Dillon and a new contract.

“We have not had any conversation,” said Rice on SiriusXM. “So, all the noise around that we’ve talked a little bit about what the future looks like. We’re working on a big project for everybody.

“I’ll just tell you, he and I have not had any conversations about 2027. What we’ve talked about is getting better this year. We’ve talked about what’s happening right now. We’re only in July.

“Okay. And we have racing. We do things different than everybody else, but I know the noise is his future is unknown.”

Dillon currently on one-year deal

Dillon currently sits in 32nd place in the points. Although he has no top-10 finishes, he only has one DNF through 19 races in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Rice confirmed that Dillon is currently on a one-year deal, but said he’s been on a one-year deal each year since he joined Kaulig in 2025, when he replaced Daniel Hemric in the No. 10 car.

“He’s had a one-year deal with us the entire time he’s been here. He knows that. We know that.

“But at the end of the day, Ty has run really, really fast. He just hadn’t had the finishes.”

Decision linked to Dodge transition?

There is growing speculation that Kaulig Racing will roll out with Dodge at next year’s Daytona 500 and leave the Chevy stable completely in 2027. There is equal speculation that Dillon, the grandson of Richard Childress, will not be a part of the Dodge transition.

Despite all of that, it’s clear how Rice feels about Dillon, who is well-liked amongst his peers in the garage. The focus for Rice and Dillon is right now and turning around an average finish of 25.4 this season.

“He’s done the things he needed to do inside our race team. He’s one of the coolest, nicest people you’ve ever dealt with. I absolutely love Ty Dillon. I think he is awesome for our program and it all comes down to what happens next.

“But we’ve not had any conversations about Ty. Will you be here next year? Will you not be here? We’re worrying about right now.

“And that’s what I want Ty to focus on. And I hope everybody in his group listened to this. That’s what I want him to do.

“I want him to focus on that and we’ll worry about the other, maybe in the next month or two.”

Timeline on decision

Expect a decision on Dillon’s future. According to Rice, the decision on the 34-year-old’s future at Kaulig will come in the next month.

“Oh, absolutely. I think you’re looking at somewhere, August, probably the first of August, something like that,” said Rice when asked about a timetable. “And he knows that, and that’s exactly what it states.

“And everybody knows that.”