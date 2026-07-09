Kevin Harvick backs Brad Keselowski, delivers brutal assessment of Ford NASCAR problems

Brad Keselowski opened eyes and perked up ears with his open praise of Toyota while asking Ford, and to a degree, Chevy, to step up and fight. Kevin Harvick finished his career under the Ford banner at now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing.

Before Chicagoland, Keselowski said the following after being asked about Toyota’s Cup Series dominance: “What’s become unique over the last two or three years specifically is, and I’ll give a lot of credit to Toyota for this, is they’ve recognized that that stalemate is not necessarily good for the sport or for them as an OEM. They’ve done a lot of things to push elite collaboration amongst their top organizations so that they have two kind of A organizations rather than A, B and C. As I’ve seen to date, the other OEMs have not done that, and Toyota is making them pay for that with results on the racetrack.

“They deserve credit for that. It’s a really great behind-the-scenes move that they’ve taken full advantage of, and in a way that is legal and probably should be. The challenge that I see is, will the other two OEMs actually react to that? I haven’t seen that at the moment.”

Responding to Keselowski

Harvick responded on his podcast, Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, this week. He did point out that 23XI is paying a hefty sum to Joe Gibbs Racing for the collaboration, but didn’t hesitate to call Ford under the rug.

“Yeah. And I think that when you look at Ford, it’s a little bit dysfunctional,” said Harvick. “Based on my experience at Stewart-Haas Racing, it just never really worked. Nobody ever worked together. And they’re still at that point where nobody really works together.

“But there’s a very different dynamic here. And, you know, I think from a Ford standpoint, who’s going to pay who? Because 23XI pays Joe Gibbs Racing to build their cars and share the technology and all the things that they do. You look at Spire; that’s how Spire does it with Hendrick.

“So I think what Brad’s asking for is everybody to work together at elite level for free. And I don’t know that it’s going to be free, but I think that when you look at Ford, and I mean, you look at their development program, it’s not very good, not a lot of attention. Trucks are running pretty good, [but they’re] almost extinct in the O’Reilly series.

“So it just, it doesn’t seem like they’re they are very well organized. They were not very well organized when we were at Stewart-Haas, as far as how they worked together. It was always very dysfunctional and didn’t work very well.”

Ford looking elsewhere

Harvick’s point on Ford is well-taken. They have disappeared almost completely from the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, although they’re doing well in the truck series. And while Chevy is strong in both, there are questions about commitment below the Cup level at least with the F1 involvement of both Ford and GM (Cadillac).

Where Toyota has taken the lead has been in the investment in all levels of development prior to ARCA and the three NASCAR series, as well as the attention to detail in pushing performance.

Harvick delivers harsh reality

For Harvick, it’s those details that make a difference. And he ended his take on the topic with a harsh reality for Ford and its fans.

“I think in the details of today’s world, if you’re going to compete with a Toyota, you’re going to have to be way more organized on a daily basis, not just every once in a while. And I think the thing that saved [Ford] was Penske winning races, and Stewart-Haas would win races, and they got away with it.

“Now, it’s caught up with them, and all the unorganization of the racing program on the NASCAR side has basically put them in no man’s land, except for Ryan Blaney.

“The rest of the time, they’re just, you know, they’re just a part of the race. And I think that’s what it shows up in the results.

“And Ford is definitely the weakest of the three manufacturers currently in the sport.”