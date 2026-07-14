Kevin Harvick delivers clear verdict on Bubba Wallace, Atlanta NASCAR penalty

While some have argued the vague nature of the NASCAR rule that sent Bubba Wallace from a P2 finish to P29 for a penalty, Kevin Harvick said that in this instance, the rule is applied in black and white, with no gray area to be found.

NASCAR black-flagged Wallace for going below the double yellow line on the final lap of overtime in Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 in Atlanta. Wallace and 23XI protested the result of the race, saying he gained no advantage by crossing the line. They argued he crossed below the line in third. He re-entered above the line in third.

The official NASCAR rule

“Vehicles must race above the double yellow lines around the entire race track. If in NASCAR’s judgement, the vehicle(s) goes beneath the double yellow lines to improve its position, vehicle(s) will be black-flagged. If in NASCAR’s judgement a vehicle forces another vehicle beneath the double yellow lines (in an effort to stop the advancement/pass) the vehicle may be black-flagged.

“NASCAR defines beneath the double yellow lines as follows: when the vehicle’s left side tires are beneath the left line of the inside double yellow lines that separates the apron from the racing surface while passing another vehicle.”

Harvick agrees with NASCAR

Kevin Harvick was asked by Will Buxton on their Speed podcast if there was an argument to be in favor of Wallace. Havick sided with NASCAR, saying this was an easy call to officiate.

“This is a pretty easy rule to regulate,” said Harvick. “I mean, when you see him go from behind those cars to beside those cars, it’s pretty hard to argue that you don’t have an advantage in advancing your position.

“You can’t advance your position when you go below that double yellow line or put yourself in a better position than you were when you started to go across the yellow line. So, I think overall, I think [Wallace] just kind of lost his train of thought and focus on where he needed to be on the racetrack right there.”

Harvick doesn’t think Atlanta needs this rule

While Harvick agrees with NASCAR’s decision, he doesn’t agree with using the rule at Atlanta. He does agree that it needs to be in place at Daytona and Talladega, however.

“And in all honesty, I don’t know that we really need the double yellow line rule at Atlanta. It doesn’t change this scenario, but I think that when you look at the racing and the way that the racetrack banking and everything is, I don’t think it’s really like Daytona and Talladega in a certain sense.

“Down the front straightaway, it’s really rough, and you could kind of cut those sections, so I can see it both ways, but to enforce this rule is very simple, right?

“Like when you look at him advancing his position, getting beside those cars, pretty easy call.”