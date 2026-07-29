Kevin Harvick floats intriguing landing spot for Corey Day if Connor Zilisch joins Hendrick

Almost from the moment Alex Bowman made the announcement he signed a one-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports and was retiring after the 2027 NASCAR Cup Season, a report rolled in that Connor Zilisch would be his replacement in the No. 48 car.

All of the timing aligned, almost choreographed, that Bowman would race for HMS for one more year, the same time that Zilisch’s contract expired at Trackhouse. The questions immediately arose: what about Corey Day?

Day runs the Hendrick entry in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. And while he’s not ready now, following the 2027 season seemed to be the right trajectory for the jump to the Cup Series.

Day to Spire?

Add Kevin Harvick to that group. He offered some intriguing insight on Day and possible moves should Zilisch to Hendrick already be a done deal on this week’s edition of SPEED.

“That’s a great question, because Corey Day is in that 17 car and he’s in the Hendrick system,” said Harvick. “He’s in the door already, and it doesn’t appear like he’s ready yet to be able to go in the Cup car.

“We hear a lot of rumors that he could possibly go into a different car to get some experience on the Cup side. So it’ll be interesting to see if Corey Day is placed at a Spire or somewhere that he has the opportunity to get some laps and see if he’s ready.”

While Spire is certainly interesting, if it’s for Michael McDowell’s seat, he’s been vocal about staying long enough for Tristan McKee to replace him. Of course, there’s also Daniel Suarez and his seat, but Suarez has a win this season and is a lock to make the Chase.

The more logical solution might be for Day to replace Zilisch at Trackhouse.

Harvick taps the brakes

For Harvick, he thinks HMS should wait on the decision. Explore more options, outside of Zilisch and Day.

“But if I was Hendrick Motorsports, I’d take my time because there’s no reason; I believe Zilisch’s deal is up at the end of next year. Corey Day is already in your system, but who else is out there and able to fit into that system?

“That is a car that everybody wants to drive. Everybody wants to drive for Rick Hendrick, and they want to be in that system because it’s the marquee team to race for when you look at the history of our sport and everything that’s gone with it.

“So, if I was Hendrick Motorsports, I’d be super patient, and if you can get one of the marquee guys and say that you can get them out of their contract, or are you trying to build something with a Connor Zilisch or Corey Day for long term?

“I think there’s a lot of different agendas that could play into that decision, in my opinion.”

Harvick may have a point there, but if youth is the call, there aren’t many better options right now than Zilisch and Day.