Kevin Harvick floats wild Carson Hocevar-to-Hendrick Motorsports scenario

The Alex Bowman one-year extension and retirement after the 2027 season is hardly new news, but it sure is causing some interesting discussions about what the next move is for Hendrick Motorsports. Kevin Harvick has been outspoken on what HMS should do with the vacancy in 2028.

Make no mistake, all signs continue to point to Connor Zilisch as the heir apparent for the 48. The reports all lean that way. The timing, with Zilisch’s Trackhouse contract expiring after the 2027 season, seems all but too perfect. Harvick has countered with a wild solution.

Harvick isn’t ready to concede

Kevin Harvick isn’t quite ready to hand that seat to Connor Zilisch just yet. Whether he’s just playing devil’s advocate or not, he offered some pointed reasons as to why it’s too early for Zilisch and Corey Day to be penciled into one of the most storied rides in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“When you look at that situation with the 48, and you look at Corey Day, I don’t think he’s quite ready to go in the Cup,” said Harvick on his Happy Hour pod. “And obviously Connor Zilisch has had a rough go at it.

“Because when I look at Connor Zilisch’s situation on an oval, theoretically, he should be just as good as SVG, in my opinion. So, I think that even when you compare it, team to team, and you look at the things that the 88 car has done on the ovals. He’s still not really near his two teammates, and that’s the part that concerns me about that.

“If it were me and I was Hendrick Motorsports, I would be super patient because you just don’t know who’s gonna come out of the woodwork to have that opportunity that you didn’t even expect when you know that that car is open.

“So, very interesting scenario because that is a marquee spot. You have to be able to decide: are you going for a Mark Martin-type situation or something that fills it for a couple years to just have fun with it?

“Or are you going for something long-term to build it from the ground up like you would with Zilisch or Day?”

A wild scenario: Carson Hocevar to Hendrick

Harvick offered up Carson Hocevar to HMS to replace Bowman. His rationale is Hocevar is the fastest of all young drivers, and he’s already tied to Hendrick through the Spire alliance with Hendrick.

“It’s just in this type of scenario, it opens up things that you would never even think about, ever.

“Yeah, I mean the guy that would be the fastest, and it’s Carson Hocevar, right? And they already have all that tied together. I mean, he’s the safest bet now. He’s a handful, and maybe he’s not a Hendrick guy.

“It may be too wild and all those types of things, but I mean the relationship that they have right there.”

Harvick absolutely received pushback from Mamba Smith on Hocevar fitting into the HMS mold. The NASCAR Hall of Famer fired back with Tim Richmond and Kyle Busch racing for Hendrick.

“It could be a wild scenario. They could keep it simple and boring, or they could blow it out of the water.”