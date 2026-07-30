Kevin Harvick has blunt answer to Scott Dixon-inspired NASCAR race debate

IndyCar driver Scott Dixon set off an unintentional firestorm within the NASCAR community last week when he joked that he could take a nap during NASCAR races, saying they are too long. What was a jab wasn’t received as such in the garage by a higher number of drivers than was expected. Kevin Harvick made his thoughts crystal clear on race length.

While all drivers scoffed at the nap bit, the drivers asked about race length were split on it. Most fans were against the idea of shortening races. Harvick took a hardline stance on the idea of shortening races on this week’s Happy Hour Pod.

‘We’ve shortened enough races’

That stance was, no, there’s no need to shorten races. Harvick said the biggest issue is efficiency.

“I think that we’ve shortened enough races,” said Harvick. “I say that we need to get our butt in gear and figure out how to get the cautions to be faster.

“We got stage breaks that take forever. We had 30 minutes this week in two flag green flag laps. We had two green flag laps in 30 minutes, and one was for a 12-minute debris caution. Ryan Blaney wrecked right after.

“That sequence took 30 minutes.

“We’ve just got to get better at efficiency of running the race and make things happen quicker, because it can’t take 12 minutes to get a debris caution.

“Like, we’ve got to change the rules to make these things happen faster. We don’t need to shorten the length of the race. We just need to make the race more efficient.”

Stage racing and cautions

Harvick said if you want to shorten races, you need to end stage racing. He knows that’s not a likely scenario right now because those restarts are among the most exciting portions of the races and predictable commercial breaks for TV.

He would like pre-stage break cautions cleaned up. All the while, the lap count for actual racing is dwindling.

“I think that if you’re gonna shorten races, then you’re gonna have to get rid of stage racing.

“And it’s like when we get to the end of these stages, and you know that the stage is going to end, and then we got to run three caution laps to get to end the stage, and then we got to get the pits open and then we have to do all these things that we’re doing.”

Realistically, NASCAR could cut down the number of caution laps during a stage break. On a 2.5-mile track like Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR calls for a minimum of 4 caution laps to open the pits and line up for the choose.



That’s the minimum number, though. On Sunday, there were 5 cautions (2 stage breaks and 3 natural cautions). During those five yellow flags, fans lost 27 laps of racing. Obviously, it extended the race time as well with the cars not running at speed.

Harvick wants better efficiency for threatening weather as well

It’s prime thunderstorm season in NASCAR territory. With meteorological tools at NASCAR’s disposal (Darrell Waltrip’s NASCAR vortex theory aside), the timing is highly predictable.

Harvick wants to see cautionless stage breaks if weather is threatening the race.

“If we think rain is coming, there should be no cautions at the end of the stages when the stage ends. Green flags. It’s still out. We’re in hurry-up mode. We’re gonna race right through the stage; whoever’s the leader, whatever the finishing position is on that lap, you’re gonna get your stage points.

“But we aren’t throwing the caution. We’re in hurry-up mode because we got to get things going.”

Harvick doubled down on his bigger point. Races don’t need to be shortened. They do, however, need to be more efficient.

“So I don’t think the races need to be shortened; I think the efficiency of the race needs to be fixed.”