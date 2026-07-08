kevin-harvick-makes-unexpected-atlanta-winner-prediction-after-toyota-NASCAR-dominance

Kevin Harvick has predicted the winner of this week’s Quaker State 400 available at Wal-Mart in Atlanta. And, alert, alert, alert, it’s not a Toyota driver.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to EchoPark Speedway on Sunday. In the spring Atlanta race, it was Tyler Reddick who took the checkered flag in his second win of three consecutive victories to open the 2026 season.

As they do each week, Kevin Harvick, Mamba Smith, and Kaitlyn Vincie made their predictions for the weekly Cup Series winner on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. While Harvick has been going Toyota heavy this year on his picks (except on road courses), he went with a Ford this week. The Penske Ford driven by Ryan Blaney, to be specific.

“I’m going to take Ryan Blaney,” said Harvick. “They’ve got a little momentum. It’s been quiet momentum. He hasn’t been lightning fast to lead races, but they’ve been fast enough.

“They’re just grinders. They know that this is an opportunity to get to victory lane. I don’t know that they’ve got a couple more of those opportunities.”

Blaney enters Sunday’s race in third place in the Chase standings. He holds a four-point lead over Ty Gibbs. Harvick sees this weekend as an opportunity to grow that lead and cut into the massive lead held by Denny Hamlin in first and Tyler Reddick in second.

“I think Blaney could sneak one out here and there if some people have some problems or maybe get a little bit better,” said Harvick. “I think this weekend is an opportunity for that.”

Vincie and Smith do predict Toyota to win

Kaitlyn Vincie did go with a Toyota. She predicts Christopher Bell, who finished second in Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway.

“I’m going with Christopher Bell this weekend,” said Vincie. “I think he crosses the threshold and gets that victory. He’s been getting close.”

Mamba Smith also went with a Toyota. Smith predicts that Bubba Wallace will be celebrating in Victory Lane late on Sunday night in Atlanta.

“I think it’s time for old Darryl Wallace Jr. to get one,” said Smith. “He’s been close here. They’ve been really good here, honestly. He’s good on super speedways.”

Bell and Wallace enter the weekend in 10th and 13th, respectively, in the Chase standings with seven races remaining in the regular season. Wallace sits 73 points above the cutline. Bell is 101 points above the cut.

Sunday’s race gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT.