Kevin Harvick says Kyle Larson’s biggest problem isn’t the lack of wins

Last week, before the Quaker State 400, Kevin Harvick expressed concern over the season Kyle Larson was having. He pointed out the mounting pressure on both Larson and Hendrick Motorsports overall.

A week later, Larson finished 34th at Atlanta, and his winless streak has extended to 44 races. Harvick remains concerned about Larson, with an added layer of concern now.

“Well, it’s really confusing because if I look at the points and I would tell you that Kyle Larson is sixth,” said Harvick on his Happy Hour podcast. And would any of you believe that he scored the most stage points? That’s why they’re sixth. He’s scored 169. The next guy is Ryan Blaney at 157.

“So as much as we want to talk about Kyle Larson being off, which he’s off, he hasn’t been to victory lane in 40-some races. I think that, you know, this, this accident right here is just a checkup, not of his doing, but the other accident where he just kind of cleared himself and wrecked himself.”

New concern for Larson

It’s not the lack of wins for Larson that has caught Harvick’s attention. It’s how he’s not winning. It’s the mistakes. It’s what Harvick perceives as lapses in concentration.

“We’ve seen that a few times over the last little bit. And that’s the part that concerns me is when you just have those lapses in concentration and just make a bad move because you don’t have the moments where you’re able to just go out and win a couple more races to make up for the mistakes that you had made.”

Harvick is clear about his admiration for Larson as a wheelman. He’s still concerned about the trajectory.

“I don’t know. I think that Kyle Larson is still great, I think that Cliff Daniels is still great, I think Hendrick Motorsports is still great, but they’ve been off a little bit this year compared to the bar that we’ve set for them.

“And, you know, when you’re talking about a year’s worth of losses for Larson, not being in Victory Lane, does that surprise me? Yes. Is what I’d say.

“Oh, it’s career-ending. No. And because it happens, I mean, it’s happened to me. I mean, it’s just part of what you go through in NASCAR racing. And the only part that worries me about Larson is just those random weird kind of mistakes that shouldn’t happen at this point with where he’s at.”

Desperation because of the winless streak?

Harvick wonders if the incidents are a byproduct of the pressure to snap the streak or if there is more at play. All of it is leaving Harvick confused. None of it more so than Larson not finding Victory Lane.

“So I don’t know whether to take the mistake this weekend with the block as, ‘Hey, he’s desperate trying to make a move,’ or a lapse in concentration and made a mistake.

“That’s the confusing part because you look at the stats and they’re not that bad and scoring the most stage points, but it’s the goose egg in the win column.

“That is the part that’s hard to believe.”