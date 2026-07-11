kevin-harvick-sees-pressure-mounting-for-kyle-larson-with-chase-approaching

With seven races left before the Chase, Kevin Harvick sees pressure mounting for Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson to make a strong push. With Larson sitting at 43-race winless streak, can he regain the form that led to him winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship last season.

“We still haven’t seen a Kyle Larson-dominated race this year,” said Harvick on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. “I mean, we’ve seen those moments where he’s been leading laps when all the other guys are having problems on the day when he’s running decent.

“But we’ve not seen all four Hendrick cars show up and be good. It just seems like every week it’s one or the other that is off. And it’s not like they were way off, but it just hasn’t all lined up for Larson.

“And the fact that the streak without a win is as long as it is, is pretty wild. Talking about our [reigning Cup] champion, I thought by this point they would have it figured out.”

Promising weekend at Chicagoland

Despite a lap 92 spin for Larson in eero 400 on Sunday, he was running in the top-5 at the time. William Byron and Alex Bowman finished in the top-5. Chase Elliott finished in 11th, rounding out a solid day for Hendrick Motorsports.

“Now I think that they were better. It’s the best I’ve seen William Byron run all year. Byron led a lot of laps and did all the things that he needed to do this weekend to start getting back in the real conversation of winning races.

“Chase Elliott, you know, was in the mix this weekend. The 48 of Alex Bowman ran good, but 48 has been the most inconsistent. But 24 isn’t far behind. You know, as far as the inconsistency of where they’ve been all year.

“But is this where they’re going to wind up?”

“And now we’re going to a super speedway again at Atlanta. We’ll see.”

Pressure mounting at Hendrick Motorsports

In the standings ahead of this weekend at Atlanta, Chase Elliott (5th), Kyle Larson (6th), and William Byron (12th) are safely inside the cut line for The Chase. Alex Bowman enters this weekend in 29th.

Pressure is growing to win at HMS. And it isn’t just coming from Rick Hendrick. Kevin Harvick pointed out how much Mrs. H., Linda Hendrick, hates to lose.

“Well, the other thing you got to remember too is Rick does not like to lose,” said Harvick. “Rick is a winner, and he is, I guarantee you, pushing the buttons, but his wife [hates] to lose worse than he does.

“There is a lot of pressure on those people in that race shop to get this thing fixed and be able to put themselves in victory lane.

“There were definitely signs of things that from the weekend.”