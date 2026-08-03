Kevin Harvick sends warning to NASCAR field as Joey Logano catches fire at perfect time

Joey Logano is heating up. And the three-time NASCAR Cup Champion couldn’t have picked a better time to do it. It is also the right year for Logano. It is an even year, you know.

Two races ago, Logano was outside of the cutline in the Chase Standings. A win at North Wilkesboro and a third-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway had Logano in 13th for the 16-car field of The Chase with four races remaining in the regular season.

Is Logano the dark horse to win The Chase?

That was the question posed to Kevin Harvick this week on his Happy Hour podcast. Harvick pointed to two vastly different types of race tracks and how good Logano has looked on both.

“I think the thing with Joey Logano is the fact that two weeks in a row, short track, and then a flat big track like Indy, they were able to keep themselves in contention to have a chance to win at the end of the race, said Harvick.

“I think the scary part right now for the rest of the field is where is that 22 at? He dominated last week.”

The schedule aligns well for Logano

The four races headed into the Chase are Iowa, Richmond, Loudon, and Daytona. All four are strong for Logano and Penske in general. Sitting in 13th in the standings with these four tracks to go, Logano is all but locked in for the postseason.

“He’s got himself to where he’s pretty much out of the conversation as far as making the Chase,” said Harvick. “He’s put himself pretty deep into making the Chase.

“And now, even on the big flat track, they were competitive, and now you’re going to go to New Hampshire, you’ve got to go to Richmond, a lot of these short track places that they run good, and at Daytona.

“So, I mean he could theoretically creep his way into the top ten in those standings and keep himself at least in the conversation.”

Even-Year Logano is back?

History says it’s time for Logano to shine. He made the Championship 4 in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024.

Logano won his Cup Series titles in 2018, 2022, and 2024. Is it time to take Even-Year Logano seriously in 2026?

“Can’t count him out,” said Harvick.