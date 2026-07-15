kevin-harvick-sounds-alarm-after-heated-william-byron-rudy-fugle-radio-exchange

Kevin Harvick heard the contentious radio back-and-forth between William Byron and crew chief Rudy Fugle on Sunday night at the Quaker State 400 in Atlanta. He expressed concern for the No. 24 team.

“I’m worried because this is not normal,” said Harvick on his Happy Hour podcast. “Rudy Fugle and William Byron on the radio. And I would assume that we might have some milk and cookies conversations coming to the Hendrick Motorsports, because you can tell they’re out of character.

“And when you’re, when you’re not running good, and things are not going good, and the communication is not good, and driver’s complaining and the crew chief is snapping, that that’s when things are not right in the shop, at the hauler, and on the racetrack.

“It’s been a frustrating year, and William Byron’s all the way back to 12th in the points. And honestly, that’s better than I thought it would be based on their year.

The way that they’ve been so up and down, I can only think of one or two weeks that it’s been like, ‘Oh, 24 is running good this week.’

“And I think that frustration is setting in. I think that William is being vocal, and when it gets to that point of vocal on the radio, you can fix that a couple of times because William Byron’s not like that on the radio, and Rudy’s not like that back.

“I think that it definitely shows signs of problems.”

Things got spicy in Atlanta

The radio transmission that Harvick is reacting to was on Lap 90 of Sunday night’s race. Byron was running 19th at the time.

Byron: “This is junk. Absolutely f*cking junk.”

Fugle: “Copy that, yep do what you can. Lightning is close, not quite halfway.”

Byron: “I’m plowing my ass off; this is terrible.”

Fugle: “I f*cking heard ya, okay? I got it … Just drive the f*cking thing.”

Byron: “You got it”

TNT Sports played this during the broadcast, and it's pretty rare to hear this level of frustration from William Byron and Rudy Fugle pic.twitter.com/CzrSlxJXqT — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) July 13, 2026

Testing Byron, Fugle, Hendrick Motorsports character

The pressure continues to mount at Hendrick with the winless streak of Kyle Larson and now this. For Harvick, there’s already heavy pressure to win at HMS, but adding the legacy of the No. 24 car and the current struggles, that pressure is on full display for all to see.

“It’s testing their character. That’s why I’m saying that you’re starting to see it break down when you hear that communication. You either rapidly fix it, and you get everybody’s attention, and likely that’s what the Hendrick group will do.

“You got the pressure driving for Hendrick Motorsports, you got the pressure of being a winner in the past, you got the pressure of driving the 24 car.

“You’ve got the pressure of knowing that you’re soon to be out of the championship hunt because you’re too far behind and your performance is not good enough. So you’re going to make the chase, but you’re not really a contender.

“That’s a lot of pressure on these guys that they’re not used to dealing with. And usually you have the performance to fall back onto, ‘Oh, well we can put it together. Our cars are running pretty good.’

“And they haven’t consistently had that this year, and they can’t figure it out.”