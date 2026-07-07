kevin-harvick-warns-shane-van-gisbergen-after-austin-hill-incident

The massive talking point since Sunday’s eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway has been the incident between Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill. Kevin Harvick has given his take on the incident.

On Speed with Harvick and Buxton, Will Buxton asked Harvick about the incident, which occurred on lap 47 of Sunday’s race. The NASCAR Hall of Famer didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, it looked like SVG was repaying a favor for San Diego,” said Harvick. “A moment that they had. You see Austin Hill in the fence right here off the front burner, a front bumper of SVG.”

Buxton asked Harvick about intention. For Harvick, it appeared intentional, but his biggest concern is why do this when you’re battling the Chase cutline?

“Yeah,” confirmed Harvick. “And you know, I think right now. SVG just doesn’t need an enemy right now. “I know that they’re probably frustrated with some of the things that have happened with Austin Hill, whether it was during the race or whether it was from San Diego, whatever it was.

“I mean, he was definitely not cutting him any slack, to say the least. But SVG sits right on that bubble. And if Austin Hill just decides to wipe him out one weekend or spin him out or make it hard on him, it’s going to make it tough on that championship.

“And that’s where the focus, in my opinion, should be.”

Pocono, San Diego, and Chicagoland, is there a fourth?

Whether intentional or not, unless NASCAR steps in, the van Gisbergen – Hill clash will likely continue. For Harvick, there’s time to stand your ground.

Sunday might not have been the best time to escalate it with seven races to go before the Chase. It was clear to Harvick that SVG, who sits 30 points above the cutline, wanted to send a message. And it was a message clearly delivered.

“Well, yeah, it looks like there’s a fourth coming. So, that’s a tough thing to balance because you don’t want to be the guy who’s getting pushed around.

“And I think SVG must have felt like he needed to send a message to Austin Hill. He definitely said it well”

What’s up next on the NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

This is the second trip to Atlanta this season. The spring race was won by Tyler Reddick. It was the second of three races in a row won by Reddick to open the 2026 season.