Kyle Busch Invitational to support the cause closest to Rowdy’s heart

Bowman Gray Stadium has announced The Kyle Busch Invitational. The event is described as ‘A night of racing, remembrance, & giving back.’

“Honoring a legend. We’re proud to announce the Kyle Busch Invitational benefiting the Bundle of Joy Fund”

Details from the Bowman Gray Stadium website: “Join us Friday, August 21st at 5PM for the inaugural Kyle Busch Invitational, a special night celebrating the life and legacy of Kyle Busch while supporting a meaningful cause. A talented field of 51 Legends drivers and 18 Bandolero drivers will battle at The Madhouse, with every lap making a difference.

“All proceeds from the event will benefit The Bundle of Joy Fund, making this an unforgettable night of racing, remembrance, and giving back.”

Honoring a legend.



We're proud to announce the Kyle Busch Invitational Benefiting the Bundle of Joy Fund! pic.twitter.com/1xKyoXQASZ — Bowman Gray Stadium (@BGSRacing) July 16, 2026

BGS is taking donations that go 100% to the Bundle of Joy Fund based on Busch’s career car numbers:



$4 Donation

Where it all started. Kyle ran the No. 4 in his Legends and Late Model days, stacking up wins long before the national spotlight.

$8 Donation

A tip of the cap to Kyle’s Cup Series run in the No. 8 with Richard Childress Racing.

$18 Donation

The iconic M&M’s car. Kyle spent the heart of his career—and earned championships—in the No. 18 at Joe Gibbs Racing.

$51 Donation

Rowdy. The Original. The No. 51 needs no introduction.

About The Bundle of Joy Fund

The Bundle of Joy Fund was founded by Samantha Busch and Kyle Busch as a way to give back after finding support for having a child through IVF. The fund makes it possible for others to go through IVF in the hopes of conceiving a child.

Notes the fund’s site: “Founded in 2015 by author, podcast host, and passionate IVF advocate Samantha Busch and her husband, 2x NASCAR Cup Champion Kyle Busch, The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund was inspired by their own journey with infertility and the miracle of their son, Brexton. They know firsthand the emotional, physical, and financial challenges that come with trying to build a family, and they created The Bundle of Joy Fund to ensure other families have the chance to experience the same life-changing joy of parenthood.”

According to the fund’s website, it has awarded more than 150 grants valued at more than $2 million. The fund has helped bring over 100 new babies into the world.

Kyle Busch, tragically, died at 41 years old on May 21 after a battle with pneumonia led to sepsis and further complications.

Kyle Busch Celebration of Life

NASCAR has announced a Celebration of Life for Kyle Busch, a public memorial service for all to attend. Admission is free for the event.

The event will be held on Friday, October 9th at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The event will take place following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Race that night.

“Forever remembered. Forever celebrated,” NASCAR tweeted. “Join us on October 9 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as we honor the life and legacy of Kyle Busch.”