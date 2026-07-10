kyle-busch-secretly-cared-about-one-NASCAR-honor-more-than-fans-realized

Shortly after the tragic death of Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott talked about withdrawing from the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award running in hopes of rallying sentiment for Busch winning the award in 2026. Elliott has won the award every year since 2018.

“I’m not guaranteed the win, so let’s make that clear, number one,” said Elliott in May. “That’s not me saying me, ‘oh, it’s mine’ and remove myself for that reason. I just think it’s one of those things that Kyle is a guy who really deserves an award like that. He’s a guy that’s had a lot of fans throughout the course of his career. I know the boos, and it was fun, but a lot of supporters, a lot of really passionate fans.

“Just feel like he deserves to win the award, truthfully. I obviously don’t know what’s going to happen this year, but I just want to throw my support to make sure that I didn’t get in the way of that.”

Shortly before the race weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, Kaitlyn Vincie interviewed Bill Janitz, Busch’s public relations man for 15 years, for a piece for her NASCAR series, People Who Race. The topic of the Most Popular Driver Award came up during the interview, and Janitz shed some light on the Busch, the man behind the helmet and visor.

‘He talked about it more than people would ever know’

“One of the conversations that’s happened since he passed has been about Most Popular Driver,” said Janitz. “Chase Elliott was so gracious in talking about that and saying he’d love to see Kyle win it. It’s kind of crazy because, as much as Kyle wore that black hat, he didn’t really love it.

“Human nature is that you want to be loved. I think he believed that, with everything he had accomplished and how successful he’d been, people would eventually get behind him.

“It was starting to happen more as he got older, and I think that’s part of the natural cycle for a successful, long-term Hall of Fame driver.

“I’d love to see the fans rally behind him and vote him Most Popular Driver because, I’m telling you, he’d get a kick out of that. He talked about it more than people would ever know.”

Busch would have surely loved it. As would his family. The meaning for Samantha, Lennix, and Brexton as well as Tom, Gaye, and Kurt.

Busch embraced being the villain, but didn’t love it

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion was one of the most talented drivers on the planet. He was also an entertainer. A role, as a villain, that Janitz saw Busch play to perfection for 15 years.

“Every sport has its villain. Some people lean into that role, and others aren’t as comfortable with it.

“But if you had a bunch of people who weren’t passionate and didn’t care, nobody would want to watch the sport. He was one of the people who made NASCAR fun to watch, and I was incredibly lucky to have a front-row seat to watch greatness for 15 years.”