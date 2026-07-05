kyle-larson-car-missing-from-chicagoland-grid-as-team-rushes-repairs

As the cars were being pushed to the grid for today’s eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, there was one notably missing. That car is the Chevy HendrickCars.com No. 5 belonging to Kyle Larson.

According to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, Larson’s team was changing the brake rotors on the car. Because NASCAR considers brakes as a safety issue, he will maintain his starting position on the front row as P2 to pole sitter, Denny Hamlin.

“Kyle Larson’s car has yet to be pushed to the grid as the team is changing the front brake rotors,” tweeted Bianchi. “Because this is considered a safety issue, Larson maintains his starting position.”

Kyle Larson’s car has yet to be pushed to the grid as the team is changing the front brake rotors. Because this considered a safety issue, Larson maintain his starting position. pic.twitter.com/hbvlP384jE — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) July 5, 2026

Larson’s team was already penalized this weekend

Kyle Larson and Michael McDowell were both penalized on Saturday as a result of failed inspections. Larson’s car failed twice. His car chief is ejected, and he will lose pit selection for tomorrow’s race.

McDowell’s car failed three times, so he was not allowed to qualify on Saturday. His car chief was ejected, he will start at the end of the field, and he will have to serve a pass-through penalty under green on Sunday.

While McDowell was not allowed to qualify, Kyle Larson qualified second. Larson finished his qualifying lap just 1/1000th of a second slower than pole sitter Denny Hamlin.

All eyes on the Chase

Larson enters Sunday in fifth in the point standings. He trails Ty Gibbs (4th place) by 18 points and Ryan Blaney (3rd place) by 24 points.

With 8 races left before The Chase, Larson trails points leader Denny Hamlin by 148 points and Tyler Reddick by 147 points.

Hamlin was asked his points lead after narrowly beating Larson for the pole on Saturday.

“It really is [fun], and I feel like I’m racing myself, truthfully, because, you know, I’ve given those guys so many plays out of the playbook, and I’m racing against it. Their cars are really, really fast, and that’s what’s going to make this fun down the stretch is that, you know, we know we’re all equal.

“It’s just a matter of who can go out there and execute.”

Today’s race is set for 6:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on TNT and is the second of five races in their agreement with NASCAR.