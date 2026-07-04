Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell hit with NASCAR penalties before Chicagoland race

NASCAR has levied two penalties ahead of tomorrow’s eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Both penalties came as a result pre-race inspection.

Kyle Larson and Michael McDowell are the penalized drivers. Both as a result of failed inspections, per Seth Eggert.

Larson’s car failed twice. His car chief is ejected and he will lose pit selection for tomorrow’s race.

McDowell’s car failed three times, so he was not allowed to qualify on Saturday. His car chief was ejected, he will start at the end of the field, and he will have to serve a pass-through penalty under green on Sunday.

While McDowell was not allowed to qualify, Kyle Larson qualified second. Larson finished his qualifying lap just 1/1000th of a second slower than pole sitter Denny Hamlin.

The Chase is 8 races away

Larson enters Sunday in fifth in the point standings. He trails Ty Gibbs (4th place) by 18 points and Ryan Blaney (3rd place) by 24 points.

With 8 races left before The Chase, Larson trails points-leader Denny Hamlin by 148 points and Tyler Reddick by 147 points.

Hamlin was asked his points lead after narrowly beating Larson for the pole on Saturday.

“It really is [fun], and I feel like I’m racing myself, truthfully, because, you know, I’ve given those guys so many plays out of the playbook, and I’m racing against it. Their cars are really, really fast, and that’s what’s going to make this fun down the stretch is that, you know, we know we’re all equal.

“It’s just a matter of who can go out there and execute.”

Tomorrow’s race is set for 6:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on TNT and is the second of five races in their agreement with NASCAR.