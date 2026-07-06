kyle-petty-blasts-zane-smith-after-controversial-crash-with-carson-hocevar

One of the quieter incidents from Sunday’s eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway occurred on Lap 32, when it appeared Zane Smith intentionally wrecked Carson Hocevar. In the process, Smith wrecked himself.

Although it’s not completely clear what the reasoning was behind it, last year’s race at Iowa, which ended with a heated confrontation between Hocevar and Smith’s crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, is the prevailing thought.

Kyle Petty has weighed in on Sunday’s incident. And he’s sent a strong message to Smith in the aftermath, which saw the Front Row Motorsports driver get the worst end of the deal.

“Zane Smith only had to make one mistake,” said Petty. “He took himself out. He went out on a kamikaze mission.

“You can’t take yourself out. It’s a chess move. You got to make your move and escape.”

“You can’t make your move and know you’re giving up a man. He made a move, and he gave himself up.”

If Iowa was indeed the root of the message sent by Smith to Hocevar, Petty appreciates the payback. That said, a track like Chicagoland Speedway is not where you do it.

“I do like that you stand your ground,” said Petty. “I do like that you stand up for yourself.

“I don’t think these are the racetracks where you make that bold a statement.”

Neither Smith nor Hocevar commented on the incident following the race. Hocevar did joke about the contact with the wall as a result of the contact with Smith.

“It was fun running sideways like that, though,” said Hocevar to his crew chief over the radio after the contact and slide.

Hocevar vs. Smith at Iowa last year

In last year’s Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, Hocevar and Smith were battling for 23rd with 121 laps to go. Hocevar washed up the track and sent Smith into the wall.

“I just got loose and was wrecking myself, and then (Zane) was right there,” said Hocevar after the race.

His interview was cut short by Smith’s crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, confronting Hocevar about the incident.

“When are you gonna learn how to fucking drive, dude?” Bergenty asked. “I mean, you wiped us the fuck out.

“Our car is fucking wrecked because you drive like a fucking r****d.”

What’s up next on the NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

This is the second trip to Atlanta this season. The spring race was won by Tyler Reddick. It was the second of three races in a row won by Reddick to open the 2026 season.