Lowe’s may have just revived hopes for Jimmie Johnson’s perfect NASCAR farewell

Lowe’s has officially entered the chat. A week after Jimmie Johnson said that adding Lowe’s as a sponsor to his final NASCAR Cup Series car would be highly unlikely, things may be changing.

Jimmie Johnson’s final race will be the 2027 Daytona 500. For the race, he will use his iconic number 48 that he won 7 NASCAR Cup Series Championships with on the side of his car.

The missing piece? Lowe’s as the sponsor.

This was Johnson’s response to the Lowe’s question last week: “Boy, we’ve… I know Hendrick has tried for a long time and I certainly have. So you never want to say never, but with Carvana and our agreement announcement that they’re going to be with me through my final ride in Daytona.

“You know, I wish there was something there, but that just seems like too far of a reach.”

Hold up

Ahem. Lowe’s has entered the chat. On Monday, although nothing has been announced, Lowe’s sent the following tweet out:

“@allyracing @CarvanaRacing need an ally for a last ride? Check your DMs.”

@allyracing @CarvanaRacing need an ally for a last ride? Check your DMs 🏁 — Lowe's (@Lowes) August 3, 2026

That certainly doesn’t feel like nothing. It’s something. Maybe Lowe’s is planning to be a secondary sponsor on both Johnson’s and the yet-to-be-numbered Alex Bowman Ally Hendrick Chevy Camaro.

How we got here

Rick Hendrick announced on the TNT Sports pre-race set before the Brickyard 400 that it had been approved by NASCAR for Jimmie Johnson to drive his final Cup Series race with the iconic No. 48. The first question fans had was whether it would be Lowe’s as the sponsor of Jimmie Johnson’s car when unloaded off the trailer at the 2027 Daytona 500.

Johnson, who won 7 NASCAR Cup Series Championships in the 48, appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week. He talked about Rick Hendrick getting this done and the chances that Lowe’s would be on board for his final drive in the Cup Series.

The origin of the 48 idea

Johnson said he proposed the idea to Hendrick, and immediately, Mr. H. was on board with the idea. There were hurdles, however. All parties wanted Alex Bowman on board. There was also the issue of the primary car sponsor of Bowman’s car, Ally.

And of course, there was NASCAR itself needing to approve it.

“It was an idea that I had, and I knew that it was far-fetched, and it’d be complicated and many layers to it, but I gave Rick a call and proposed the idea,” said Johnson. “And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I love it. Let me get to work.’

“And so with NASCAR and Ally, Alex and all the other important layers, we were able to get that part done and thrilled to have announced it.

“We have some other layers to come as the race grows closer and we can put more of this together, but just so excited to know that I’ll be back in that 48 car one last time.”

‘Only one man that could pull that off’

Not many could have done, according to Johnson. In fact, it was only Rick Hendrick that had the pull to convince all parties to make this a reality for his former star driver.

“And, you know, it also speaks to the relationships he has far and wide to be able to pull this off with different manufacturers, obviously title sponsors, you know, we had a conversation with NASCAR and, you know, the variety of layers that are there, there’s only one man that could pull that off, and it’s him.”