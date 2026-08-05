Marcus Smith defends NASCAR All-Star Race after Dale Earnhardt Jr. challenges its future

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hosted a roundtable (at a square table) on the Dale Jr. Download this week with Jeff Burton, Matt Weaver, and Marcus Smith of Speedway Motorsports. It led to several spirited discussions.

Maybe none more so than the topic of the NASCAR All-Star Race. As reported previously by both The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi and FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, it’s looking very likely that the Dover race will return to being a points race in 2027. And because of that, the All-Star Race looks set to return to North Wilkesboro, a year after hosting its first points race in 30 years.

Tough questions for Smith

Dale Earnhardt Jr. pressed Marcus Smith on the All-Star race. He made it clear that he wanted Dover to return to a points race.

“I’ve heard some really good ideas,” said Earnhardt Jr. “And, you know, Dover is involved in this. North Wilkesboro is involved in this, I would assume.

“The best idea that I’ve heard is for the All-Star Race to go away entirely. Now, I don’t really love any of these ideas fully, but I don’t like any of the tracks being an afterthought, or just something that’s just on the back burner.

“And Dover, to me, deserves a points race. I don’t even know what that’s all about, why I feel like tracks deserve points races or deserve anything. But it deserves to be on the schedule.

“It deserves to matter. What is your opinion about the All-Star Race? Why does it need to exist? For you, what does the All-Star Race mean?”

Smith wonders what changed

Smith said that it was the All-Star Race that made him a NASCAR fan. He’s saddened that it’s become a pock on the NASCAR schedule.

“You know, it’s so wild to me how we’ve gotten to this place where the All-Star Race seems like a negative for so many people,” said Smith. “And for me, it was my favorite race growing up.

“I mean, it was the race. It was the race that made me, my own kind of decision, that I’m a NASCAR fan now.

“In ‘92, one hot night, I mean, that was the race. And every year, I look forward to it. And look at everything that’s come out of the All-Star Race.

“I mean, the simple things that we take for granted every single week on the schedule, side-by-side restarts, didn’t have that. And the All-Star Race did it.

“The stage racing came out of the All-Star Race. Racing under lights.

We can do it at any track with lights.

“Yeah, but I think the All-Star Race has done so many great things for the sport and created these opportunities to showcase bold ideas. And now it’s every weekend.

And somewhere, it became kind of a punching bag.

“I know a lot of guys like to talk about the million dollars not being enough, but how many races pay a million to win on the circuit?”

Earnhardt Jr. pressed the issue of where in 2027

Despite the reports, Smith wasn’t ready to reveal where the 2027 All-Star race would be held. He did mention Kevin Harvick Kern Speedway in passing, but that seemed more like a deflection and a fun jab at his friend and business partner (with Earnhardt Jr.) as Cars Tour owners.

“Where do you wanna have the All-Star race next year?” asked Earnhardt Jr.

“I’ve got like four ideas that could be interesting, but in talking to Harvick, if he was here, he’d say, let’s go out to his Speedway in California and run the All-Star,” said Smith. “The Kevin Harvick Kern Speedway.”

“Yeah. I think all those options are out there, and think about how it can play a role in innovation for NASCAR. I mean, if we’ve innovated a lot with it thus far, we’ve done some tire ideas at All-Star; why not run on a wet track and run rain tires for a race, and actually make the track wet?

“And so, I was so hoping that we’d get a passing shower for Wilkesboro the other day.”

Jeff Burton enters the chat

Jeff Burton wanted to get his double-penny in. And he did it in fine fashion, pointing to NASCAR’s roots and the opportunity to give back to the tracks and fans that built the sport to where it is today.

“So I want to jump in on this, because a long time ago, I publicly said, I think that Marcus should promote the All-Star race at South Boston Speedway, at Orange County Speedway, at Hickory,” said Burton. “And I got laughed out of the industry.

“I had some of the biggest people in the industry say, there’s no way we’re going back to those race tracks, we don’t belong there.

“What do you mean we don’t belong there? That’s where we came from. I mean, that’s where we came from. That’s what we are. That’s why we exist today, is because we started at those race tracks.

“We now have the Charlotte Motor Speedways, we now have the Daytonas, and we have these magnificent facilities, but that’s not where we started.

“So in this era, we are starting to clearly reach back into our past and say, okay, there’s some magic in there. How do we embrace that? And so I still believe that if we, and we’ve done this, we’ve done this at Bowman Gray, we’ve done this in a way by going to a short track at the stadium out in California. But the opportunity to go to South Boston Speedway, to go to Hickory Motor Speedway, and have an all-star race.

“Like if you didn’t win a race or championship, your ass ain’t in it. It’s an all-star race. And I know that’s hard for sponsors, and I know that’s a difficult situation, but there is an opportunity to have, to get a couple people in, race their way in, keep the number down to the all-stars, and move it around.

“Do a three- or four-year deal where you go to historic race tracks, and you’re talking about helping short tracks. You’re talking about helping short track racing. You’re talking about helping grassroots.

“That connects all of that. And you talk, look, I’m from South Boston, so it’s a bad example. I shouldn’t be using that, but let’s say Hickory.

“You go to Hickory Motor Speedway, and our stars are there. That’s a big damn deal for anything. But create an all-star event.

“It’s not, you know, 30 cars or whatever. It’s a limited number, and you had to be special to be in it. The smaller track makes it really easy to do that.

“Because you can’t put 12 cars on Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s boring as hell. I don’t care what anybody says.”

Smith names three more potential tracks

While Smith didn’t seem interested in limiting the field, he didn’t take issue with the historic tracks. He did, however, steer the conversation back to innovation and trying new things.

In the process, he named Dover, New Hampshire, and North Wilkesboro as potential NASCAR All-Star Race hosts for 2027 and beyond.

“And I’d love to see, let’s take the whole field to the All-Star Race, and it could be at any track,” said Smith. “Could be at North Wilkesboro, it could be Dover, it could be New Hampshire, and have a full-field race in the wet, and let’s see what it’s like.

“ I know it’s called the All-Star Race, but I also think about it as the innovation race, a place where we can really innovate and try some things that testing only goes so far.

You gotta have a trophy and a purse to really see what’s gonna happen.

“And I think this is an innovation race now, probably even more than just an all-star race.”