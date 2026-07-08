NASCAR CEO addresses FOX criticism while revealing Prime’s big request

Prime Video’s coverage has been a massive hit with NASCAR fans. The ratings, buzz, and social media all reflect it.

It should come as no surprise that Prime is wishing they had bought more. NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell confirmed that to Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern.

“We’ve got contractual obligations obviously, but what I can say — I don’t think I’m giving away any trade secrets — is if you talk to Prime, they wish they would have bought more,” said O’Donnell. “If you talk to Turner, they wish they had bought more. That’s a good thing — that’s great for us.

“I’ve talked to Eric Shanks at Fox, I’ve talked with folks at Amazon, I’ve talked with Turner, and all of them are really happy with what’s going on right now and feel the momentum in the sport. Our job now is to really show that growth.”

Prime will have to wait

Prime, along with the other three NASCAR Cup Series broadcast partners, is currently in year two of a 7-year rights deal. So for Prime and NASCAR fans loving their coverage of the Cup Series, there’s more than likely a wait.

Under the current broadcast rights deal, FOX opens with the first 12 races of the season. Prime follows with five. TNT gets the next five. The season closes with NBC Sports broadcasting the final 14 races of the year.

The current deal is set to run through 2031. Talks for the next contract should begin in 2029, “giving NASCAR close to a three-year runway to polish the sport before having its $1.1B per-annum media value reassessed,” wrote Stern.

Addressing FOX concerns

While Prime and TNT have drawn kudos from NASCAR fans for their coverage in 2026, FOX has drawn criticism for its coverage on multiple fronts. Stern asked O’Donnell if he has spoken to FOX about those fan concerns.

“If you look at last year, any time you have a new broadcast partner come into the sport, there’s changes or they potentially up the game or do something different — and everyone takes a little bit of that and says, ‘What can I do?,’” started O’Donnell. “So you look at Amazon, and what they did, and Turner, and I thought going into the beginning of this year, Fox took a lot of that energy and delivered for us on the 500.”

Big wins for Prime

Prime Sports Public Relations took a victory lap after its five-race broadcast run. They posted gains on multiple fronts, including viewership and median audience age.

“The five-race campaign, culminating in historic fashion at Naval Base Coronado, delivered YoY gains for live race and wraparound coverage + the youngest audience among NASCAR broadcasters,” PrimeSportsPR posted on Twitter. “We already can’t wait for next season!”

Of the key viewership stats of note, Prime’s viewership rose 6% in Year 2 of the deal. The median age of the viewer was 57.7 years old, which is the youngest median audience among broadcast partners, and the post-race coverage average rose 8% year-over-year, hitting 1 million viewers per broadcast.

While fans will have to wait for 2027 to resume NASCAR on Prime, they can catch the third of five TNT races on Sunday when the Cup Series returns to Atlanta. Sunday’s race at Echopark Speedway is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.