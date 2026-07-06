NASCAR Chase standings updated after eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway

The 2026 NASCAR eero 400 is complete, and it was Chase Briscoe who took the checkered flag at Chicagoland Speedway. The win caused quite a shake up in the standings.

Denny Hamlin entered the weekend with a one-point lead over Tyler Reddick in the Chase standings. Hamlin’s lead grew, however, when Reddick’s oil cooler and radiator were punched through by what appeared to be a stay, according to Bozi Tatarevic.

The eero 400 was the 19th race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Below are the updated Chase standings after the Briscoe victory at Chicagoland.

1. Denny Hamlin 764 points

2. Tyler Reddick -44 points

3. Ryan Blaney -133 points

4. Ty Gibbs -137 points

5. Chase Elliott -180 points (+1 spot)



6. Kyle Larson -181 points (-1 spot)

7. Chris Buesher -223 points

8. Chase Briscoe -226 points (+3 spots)

9. Carson Hocevar -240 points (-1 spot)

10. Christopher Bell -252 points

11. Daniel Suarez -247 points (-2 spots)

12. William Byron -265 points

13. Bubba Wallace -280 points

14. Shane van Gisbergen -327 points

15. Austin Cindric -330 points (+1 spot)

16. Erik Jones -353 points (+1 spot)

Cutline

17. Ryan Preece -4 points (-2 spots)

18. Joey Logano -16 points (+2 spots)

19. AJ Allmendinger -16 points

20. Brad Keselowski -19 points (-2 spots)

What’s up next on the NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

This is the second trip to Atlanta this season. The spring race was won by Tyler Reddick. It was the second of three races in a row won by Reddick to open the 2026 season.