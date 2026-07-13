NASCAR Chase standings updated after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta 

The 2026 NASCAR Quaker State 400 is complete, and it was Ryan Blaney who took the checkered flag at Echopark Speedway, outside of Atlanta. The race featured a 3-hour-plus red flag for rain and a dramatic three-car finish in overtime with Blaney coming out on top.

Bubba Wallace crossed the line in P2 but was penalized for going below the yellow line on the final lap. NASCAR officially scored Wallace as the last car on the lead lap as a result of the penalty.

The Quaker State was the 19th race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Below are the updated Cup points Chase points standings.

1. Denny Hamlin 791 points

2. Tyler Reddick -24 points

3. Ryan Blaney -65 points

4. Ty Gibbs -126 points

5. Chase Elliott -181 points

6. Kyle Larson -197 points

7. Chris Buescher -223 points

8. Carson Hocevar -228 points(+1 spot)

9. Christopher Bell -240 points (+1 spot)

10. Chase Briscoe -249 points (-2 spots)

11. Daniel Suarez -262 points

12. William Byron -271 points

13. Bubba Wallace -298 points

14. Austin Cindric -321 points (+1 spot)

15. Shane van Gisbergen -322 points (-1 spot)

16. Erik Jones -345 points

Cut line

17. Joey Logano -8 points to cut line (+1 spot)

18. Ryan Preece -26 points to cut line (-1 spot)

19. Brad Keselowski -43 points to cut line (+1 spot)

20. Ross Chastain -45 points to cut line (+2 spots)

What’s up next on the NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

On Sunday, July 19, NASCAR makes its return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the Window World 450. This will be Round 4 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

Sunday’s race marks the first Cup Series points race at the historic track in 30 years. The last Cup points series race run at the track was September 29, 1996. That race was won by Jeff Gordon.