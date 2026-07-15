NASCAR cuts spoiler, horsepower in sweeping Daytona rules update

NASCAR has announced changes to the rules package for next month’s Cup Series race at Daytona. These changes were made in hopes of getting the racing closer to Atlanta than recent fuel-saving races at Daytona.

“The rear spoiler will be shortened from 7 inches to 4 inches, the same height as intermediate tracks, in an effort to reduce drag, along with a slight reduction in horsepower from 510 to 465 to adjust for the reduced downforce,” wrote Zach Sturniolo on NASCAR.com. “NASCAR officials anticipate single-car runs to be approximately 3 mph faster than the current package, but cars in a pack are expected to run about the same speeds.”

Here’s a full breakdown of the changes:

NASCAR announces changes to the rules package for next month's Cup Series race at Daytona. Here are the changes and the intended impact on the racing: pic.twitter.com/AAHet94DUB — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) July 15, 2026

Steve Letarte weighs in on the changes

Former crew chief, turned race analyst, Steve Letarte summed up the current state of superspeedway racing (outside of the two Atlanta dates) well. These changes should combat that.

“When I watch superspeedway racing currently, it seems like the leader is basically at terminal velocity,” Letarte told NASCAR.com. “It’s very easy to get a run on the leader and very hard to do anything with it. You pull out of line, you hit this wall of air, and for that reason, they’re just kind of stuck two-wide around the bottom. When superspeedway racing is most entertaining for me, it takes more work to generate an advantage or a run. But when you do generate that run, you are paid off in a dividend of overtaking. And really, I think it’s as simple as that.

“I think what I see currently is our biggest track-position races of the year are the superspeedways. That’s never been their signature. And we can talk about fuel and strategy, but the garage is going to try to win the race. So if the strategy demands track position, they’re going to do everything to get it. If the aero changes can allow teams to overtake to have faster cars and slower cars, I think it could open up the field a little bit and have just varying-speed cars because right now they all look like they run the same speed.”

Denny Hamlin hinted at the changes on Tuesday

Although he didn’t go into depth on specific changes, Denny Hamlin, who is the current points leader, did talk about rules changes coming for the superspeedway package. He said specifically to make racing more like Atlanta vs. current day Daytona.

“It’s like old superspeedway racing,” said Hamlin of Atlanta on Actions Determinental. “If you listen to this podcast before, you’ve heard me say it, this is superspeedway racing from the 2000s-ish.

“It’s just because there’s space between the cars and it’s really what we are aspiring for the other tracks to be.

“Possibly there’ll be some rule changes coming in the future, in the very near future that will address Talladega, Daytona, and the fuel saving. You know, we’re still going to have fuel saving.

“But like, can we recreate an Atlanta-type look of racing at those tracks back to what it used to be?”

The new rules in action

The new rules package will be on display at the Coke Zero 400. The second Daytona date of the Cup Series season is set for August 29th. Race time is 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC