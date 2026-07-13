NASCAR-doubles-down-on-bubba-wallace-yellow-line-penalty-after-atlanta

Bubba Wallace was penalized for crossing the yellow line on the final lap of the Quaker State 400. NASCAR assessed the penalty and took Wallace’s P2 finish behind race-winner Ryan Blaney, and placed him in P29, the final car on the last lap as a result.

Following the race, met with members of his 23XI team. And made their way to the NASCAR hauler per The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi.

“Bubba Wallace, crew chief Charles Denike and 23XI Racing performance director Dave Rogers reviewed video of the finish in the garage, then walked into the NASCAR hauler to meet with officials,” said Bianchi. “Meeting wrapped after 31 minutes. Penalty stands.”

Per Bianchi, Wallace said, “A penalty is a penalty” upon exiting the NASCAR hauler.

NASCAR managing director Brad Moran comments on the penalty and process for Wallace. Below is Matt Weaver’s interaction:

“Outside of the NASCAR hauler, Brad Moran says the penalty to the 23 isn’t reviewable, Wallace advanced his position below the line, and that it’s all spelled out in the rule book.

“By ‘review,’ Brad’s context was on further appeal. There is no mechanism to appeal it.”

Wallace gave his side of the story

In his post-race interview with TNT Sports, Wallace explained his version events. He said that SMT data backs up his story.

“I turned down and got super loose, so just to keep it straight, I ended up there,” said Wallace. “It’s unfortunate. You can go back and look at the SMT. I was all over the brakes trying to just get the spot back.

“It says don’t go below the yellow line to gain a position, which I didn’t. I was still third, and I got a shove from the 54 (Ty Gibbs) to go to second. So, technically, no positions were gained doing that. Again, SMT data shows me try to get it back, but the 54 just shoves us by here.”

Confrontation with Ty Gibbs

Asked about the conversation with Gibbs, Wallace said that the two saw the events much differently. He ended the interview with quite the parting shot.

A Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs disagreement pic.twitter.com/0XUKIFwi05 — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) July 13, 2026

“We’ll be fine. He had the opportunity to give there a lot, and he didn’t do that. So, when I told him that, he quickly went on the defense and said, ‘Don’t block.’

“When you hit me square in the bumper, it means you just ran right into me. The block was clean.

“So, yeah, that’s Toyota teammates. Don’t race very well together.”

Ryan Blaney won the race. He was followed by Christopher Bell and Carson Hocevar to round out top-three.

With the penalty, Wallace now sits 13th in the Chase standings with six races to go in the regular season.