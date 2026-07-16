NASCAR-explains-hidden-key-behind-sweeping-daytona-rules-overhaul

As part of the rollout of the changes to the Daytona rules package, NASCAR president of event management John Probst highlighted the changes. In doing so, he emphasized the aspect that may not have been most apparent in the announcement of changes to the superspeedway package.

Probst started by talking about chopping the spoiler from 7 inches to 4 inches. That dramatic change in downforce was made to change the locking of bumpers at both Daytona and Talladega.

He talked as about lowering the horsepower and why it was important on superspeedways with less downforce.

“As Denny (Hamlin) said, that locked together, we think, was caused by the seven-inch spoiler in the back,” said Probst. “We had eliminated the bubble, so to speak.

“They were able to get comfortable. In that final little less than a car length, we feel now with the smaller spoiler, you’ll start pushing that car away. You’ll have to pull out and pass.

“As Denny mentioned as well, a lot less downforce. We did have to make a change underneath the car as well to get the balance of the car back to where we wanted it. Lots to unpack there, but the idea is when you pull out the pass, you’ve got to get out and get going. And you got the horsepower change as well because you got a smaller spoiler; we’ve got to control the speeds to some level.”

The most intriguing part of the rules package change

What hasn’t been mentioned, outside of the downforce changes, has been how the cars will achieve better passing ability outside of the draft. We’ve heard about increased single-car speeds, but not how it would happen. Probst highlighted that in his interview with Steve Letarte.

“And probably something that we haven’t talked about yet is the drop gear change. A lot of times today, when the cars get in the pack and they’re going real fast, they actually get over the peak power curve of the engine.

“So, when they do get out to pass, they’re falling off the top horsepower when they do that. So, we’ll go ahead and make a drop gear change as well, so when they’re pulling out and gaining some of that RPM to complete the pass, they’re in the power band for the engine a little bit better.”

Denny Hamlin’s involvement and the simulations

Probst confirmed Denny Hamlin’s input in the process. Praising Hamlin for offering experienced views as a driver in helping NASCAR take a step toward in achieving at least the first step in remedying the issues for Daytona and Talladega.

“Like Denny says, this is an iterative approach, and I think whether it’s safety, short track, now speedway, we’ll continue to iterate on this car, working with the drivers,” said Probst. “It was nice of Denny to volunteer because he has a ton of experience. He’s been successful doing this, so anytime you can have a driver in the room, giving you all this feedback on the sims… because, like we said, we’ve simulated it to no end at this point.

“We spent 10 days doing different simulations, but we’re kind of like from the Show Me State. Show me what it’s going to do on track. As you (Steve Letarte) said earlier, you like the unpredictability of what lies ahead, and I think for sure, there is a lot of unpredictability when we get to Daytona.”

Now was the right time

Probst was pressed on the timing of the rule package changes. Letarte asked if the timing was about getting right for next year’s Daytona 500, since that’s the race that is considered NASCAR’s Super Bowl.

“It did to us, but we want to react quickly,” Probst responded. “Steve O’Donnell, our new CEO, is on us all the time to get the feedback and react on the feedback as quick as we can. And I think that working with Denny and the working group there, we made changes that we felt had the highest potential to make a big change, but with the lowest risk as well. Like, we didn’t pull every lever that we could because some of those would frankly require us to get 15 cars down to Daytona and try some more radical stuff. We’re not against doing that, but that certainly would affect the timing in which you unroll that level of a change for.

“So we got that group together. I feel like everybody in there brought their opinion and provided really good feedback. And I think that where we landed is the biggest change we feel like we can make without doing a full-blown test.”

The new rules in action

The new rules package will be on display at the Coke Zero 400. The second Daytona date of the Cup Series season is set for August 29th. Race time is 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC.