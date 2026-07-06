NASCAR faces tough penalty call after Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Hill clash

On Lap 47 of the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, Shane van Gisbergen clipped the left rear of Austin Hill and crumpled No. 33 Zone Chevy. Immediately, Richard Childress said van Gisbergen intentionally wrecked Hill in retribution for Hill wrecking both van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch out of the race at Naval Base Coronado two weeks earlier.

Childress called for NASCAR to take action against van Gisbergen over the radio. Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi dove into the idea of NASCAR punishing van Gisbergen on Sunday night’s edition of The Teardown.

NASCAR faces tough penalty call

Jordan Bianchi posed the question. Does the Ryan Preece penalty at Texas set a precedent for NASCAR to punish Shane van Gisbergen for Sunday night’s incident at Chicagoland Speedway?

“We saw what happened earlier this year with Ryan Preece and Ty Gibbs at Texas, another mile-and-a-half racetrack,” Bianchi said. “Does NASCAR step in here and penalize SVG for this?”

For Jeff Gluck, it’s complicated because of precedent, for one. Secondly, he expects Richard Childress to apply pressure on NASCAR to punish van Gisbergen.

“So, while I think that if you were going to say the actions would be consistent, it appears to me that SVG wrecked Austin Hill intentionally and got retaliation for being taken out previously,” said Gluck. “That’s what it seems like. Now he’s saying, ‘I didn’t do it’. So that is one thing where NASCAR says, ‘Okay, well, we don’t have that.’

“There was no premeditated radio chatter. [NASCAR says], ‘I don’t know. We don’t have that.’

“You’re going to have Richard Childress in their ear saying now, ‘Austin Hill last year at Indianapolis, we never admitted a thing. We denied it, denied it, denied it.’

Bianchi pointed out that in Hill’s case at Indy, it was a right rear hook, which is a big difference from what happened Sunday night. Gluck pointed to intent, despite the difference.

“Either way, it’s an intentional action,” said Gluck. “Now the intentional action of a right rear hook results in a suspension. The intentional action on what we saw there, like with the Preece thing, that’s not a suspension, but it is a points penalty. So, I could see [NASCAR] being justified in a points penalty.

“However, NASCAR could easily say and justify to themselves and everyone else, ‘Well, we don’t have any evidence.’

“I mean, he just kind of ran through him just as Zane Smith ran through [Carson Hocevar]. So just as it is with Texas, where you had two incidents, somewhat similar, with Kyle Busch and John Hunter Nemechek, that whole deal, and the Ty Gibbs, Ryan Preece thing, one was penalized. One wasn’t.

“Could we see that here? Could we see neither penalized? I’m not sure, but I think from a NASCAR standpoint, they could sort of go either way with the justification for it. And ultimately, I’m going to guess they probably won’t.”

Gluck turned the penalty question on Bianchi

After Gluck made his prediction on whether NASCAR would penalize SVG, he turned the question on Bianchi. Bianchi doesn’t see a penalty coming, but he too takes issue with the precedent set after Preece/Gibbs incident at Texas.

“I don’t think they will, because you could say he was going to give him a tap,” said Bianchi. “He was going to shove him hard in the corner and move him up the racetrack. And it wasn’t like he was going to go in there and dive bomb him.

“[Van Gisbergen] didn’t hook [Hill]. I think you can go down that road and be like, ‘Listen, he went in there and he was going to move him up the racetrack,’ and let them know [SVG] didn’t mean to spin [Hill] out. I think you can justify that.

“This is one of the many reasons I did not like what transpired at Texas and how I think that opened up was this whole legislation thing of like what Ryan Preece did. It’s kind of similar, like Ryan Preece held his line at Texas.

“He didn’t slam into somebody through a corner. Ty Gibbs kind of moved up and he just hit him. He didn’t hook him.

“That opens up a can of worms. I think it’s hard to walk that back. And now you look at this, you’re like, ‘Oh man, the precedent there.’ But at least, at least in this case, SVG didn’t say anything on the radio.”

Comes back to Richard Childress being upset

Both Gluck and Bianchi agreed on one thing. Richard Childress is going to be upset.

“Well, I can guarantee you remember how upset Richard Childress was that they are discriminating against the team,” said Gluck. “Well, imagine if now he feels like this was retaliation and then they don’t penalize, he’s going to be very upset.”

But then, there’s this that came out after The Teardown

Could NASCAR punish both Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen?

New in-car footage shows that Austin Hill may have retaliated against Shane van Gisbergen after their Lap 47 incident of the eero 400 on Sunday. That came after accusations that van Gisbergen intentionally wrecked Hill in the race.

On Lap 47 of the race at Chicagoland Speedway, van Gisbergen clipped Hill’s left rear and crumpled No. 33 Zone Chevy. Hill, after making it back to pit road, was told to go back to the garage to see if his RCR team could repair the car.

Upon leaving the pits to get back on the track to go back around to enter the garage area, Hill hit van Gisbergen in the left front under caution. He was told over team radio, just prior to contact, “Big picture, Austin. Big picture, please.”

After the contact, van Gisbergen radioed his team: “The fellow hit my left front.”

You can watch the full video from both Hill’s and van Gisbergen’s perspectives below, courtesy of Steven Taranto.

Missed this in real time but it looked like Austin Hill retaliated against Shane van Gisbergen under yellow. Hill hit SVG in the left front area as he was driving off pit road to the garage



"Big picture, Austin. Big picture, please."

…

"The, uh, fellow hit my left front." pic.twitter.com/h1irNAOyqE — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) July 6, 2026

Van Gisbergen comments after the race

While van Gisbergen didn’t comment on the incident under caution, he did weigh in on the incident on Lap 42. And he took a shot at Hill in the process.

“I was shooting for the bottom trying to get clean air. I was so tight, and he just chopped my nose and got in the wall,” said van Gisbergen per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. “So, sorry about that. Sorry to his guys, they’re always nice people, and it happens.”

When asked if it was intentional, van Gisbergen said, “No.” When asked if he would talk to Hill after the incident, the New Zealand native fired off quite the response.

“I’ll talk to him, but he just grunts.”