NASCAR-insider-points-to-key-wording-that-fuels-bubba-wallace-penalty-controversy

Bubba Wallace and 23XI protested last night’s Quaker State 400 in Atlanta following a last-lap penalty against the driver of the No. 23 car that wiped away a P2 finish and resulted in a P29 finish in the official books. Wallace defended his case immediately after the race in pit road interviews.

“I turned down and got super loose, so just to keep it straight, I ended up there,” said Wallace. “It’s unfortunate. You can go back and look at the SMT. I was all over the brakes trying to just get the spot back.

“It says don’t go below the yellow line to gain a position, which I didn’t. I was still third, and I got a shove from the 54 (Ty Gibbs) to go to second. So, technically, no positions were gained doing that. Again, SMT data shows me try to get it back, but the 54 just shoves us by here.”

The NASCAR rule states

“Vehicles must race above the double yellow lines around the entire race track. If in NASCAR’s judgement, the vehicle(s) goes beneath the double yellow lines to improve its position, vehicle(s) will be black-flagged. If in NASCAR’s judgement a vehicle forces another vehicle beneath the double yellow lines (in an effort to stop the advancement/pass) the vehicle may be black-flagged.

“NASCAR defines beneath the double yellow lines as follows: when the vehicle’s left side tires are beneath the left line of the inside double yellow lines that separates the apron from the racing surface while passing another vehicle.”

Did Wallace improve his position?

The wording of “to improve its position” is the sticking point for many. It was clearly the case that Wallace was stating following the race. It also drew the ire of The Althletic’s Jeff Gluck on The Teardown.

“Now, he made a very sweeping move,” said Gluck. “He goes below the double yellow line briefly, he was third when he went below the double yellow line, and he came back up and was still third.

“He did not gain a position, but the rule is that they always talk about was improve your position. So can you clarify? You waited outside the hauler. You were there on the ground here.

“Is improving your position in NASCAR’s judgment, does that just mean you got ahead of where you were before?”

Conflicting takes

The Teardown co-host and fellow writer for The Atlhletic, Jordan Bianchi, offered his take.

“He clearly went below the yellow line,” said Bianchi. “He maintained he was in it, and he went forward and put him in a position to carry that momentum forward to move into the second spot.”

Gluck disagreed with Bianchi’s view of the incident.

“That’s not what I saw,” said Gluck. “I thought that he made the sweeping move, right? So you’ve got [Carson] Hocevar and [Ryan] Blaney. Bubba goes low to put himself three wide, and he’s third.

“And when he gets back on the track, he’s still third. Now, maybe he gained a little bit of momentum briefly, but he didn’t advance to second until Ty Gibbs gave him a push. Now, the one thing that Bubba was saying that is not applicable here, like on TV, was he tried to, quote, ‘give it back’.

“That doesn’t matter as far as I understand rule-wise. It doesn’t matter if you give it back going below the yellow line. That used to be, way back in the day, that used to be a conversation point.

“NASCAR clarified that years later. That doesn’t matter if you give it back or not.

“But to me, I’m not clear whether going below the yellow line to improve your position, but actually not gaining a position. Because I don’t think he moved up to second when he came back up on the track.”

Bianchi fundamentally agreed with Gluck on that take. For Bianchi, it comes down to crossing the double yellow line on his own, without being forced below it. That is the reason NASCAR quickly dismissed 23XI’s protest of the race and made the result official with the penalty standing.

“I think where Bubba opens himself up is because this was this big sweeping move and he did swing down there clearly on his own … Clearly went below. I think that is the issue. I mean, I think at the end of the day, it’s too hard to ignore.”

Wallace went out of bounds, period

Gluck surmises that the wording of “to improve its position” has nothing to do with the ruling, since Wallace did not improve his position. Instead, NASCAR treated the double-line as simply out of bounds, like in most sports.

“I guess if you’re really treating it as a pure out-of-bounds line, which again, it’s the rule, it’s the language of the rule that you have to. You have to treat it like an out-of-bounds line.

“But if it’s a true out-of-bounds line, he used that. He overstepped, he stepped out of bounds essentially while trying to go three wide. So I could see where they would say, you know, it’s unfortunate.”