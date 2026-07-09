NASCAR’s latest ruling exposes Ryan Preece penalty controversy

In the aftermath of the incidents of the eero 400 and NASCAR’s decision not to penalize any of the participants. Eyes have turned back to Ryan Preece’s penalty at Texas after an incident with Ty Gibbs.

It was clear from the announcement on Tuesday that there would be no penalties for Shane van Gisbergen and Zane Smith that the aggrieved party in all of this wasn’t Austin Hill or Carson Hocevar. The person who should be most upset is Ryan Preece.

On today’s Gluckcast, The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck also took issue.

“I think it was misapplied recently to one gentleman named Ryan Preece,” Gluck said. “At Texas Motor Speedway, you’ll recall that Preece said on the radio, ‘When I get to that 54, [meaning Ty Gibbs], I’m done with him.’

“‘I’m going to rant for 15 seconds. I can’t stand when idiots like him have fast race cars, and they do stupid, you know what, and get away with it. End of rant.’

“So a full 30 minutes later, time-wise, not 30 laps, 30 minutes later after Preece said this, he was racing with Gibbs. He got inside the 54 car, was making a move, Gibbs raced him back hard on the outside, and then cut down in front of him really aggressively.

“Now it’s unclear whether they even made contact, but Preece clearly didn’t lift. And in fact, right after this, I went back and watched the in-car again last night. Right after this, when the team asks Preece if there was damage from that incident, Preece says, ‘Never touched him.’

“And so he reassures the crew chief there, there’s nothing. You don’t have to worry about the front of my car. I never touched him.”

“So after the race, what does Preece say? Is there more smoking gun here? Let’s see. So, he tells Front Stretch on pit road, ‘I’ll be honest with you. I hate that he wrecked, but the decisions you make on the racetrack, there are repercussions.’

‘I try to race everybody with the amount of respect I’d like in return. And when you don’t do that, I’m not going to cut you a break. And that’s what happened.’”

The penalty is even more brutal in retrospect

There is nothing there either. And you could point to the radio talk, but does ‘I’m done with him’ show intent in an incident that had no proven contact between Preece and Gibbs?

It certainly didn’t warrant a 25-point penalty and $50,000 fine that Preece was assessed. And that is Gluck’s point.

“That’s massive because in the eight races since then, Ryan Preece has only averaged 17 points a race,” said Gluck. “So that was a huge penalty. He is currently below the cut line for it. Right now, RFK tried to appeal this penalty because using the logic I’m talking about here, I think that he has a case, but guess what? The appeals panel split on it, two to one; they upheld it on the NASCAR side.

“This is what the panel said with their explanation. ‘Although not a unanimous decision, NASCAR and RFK Racing presented competing interpretations of common data. Neither side clearly proved their point, but Mr. Preece’s comments showed that he chose not to cut his competitor any breaks.’

Gluck points out that there’s no comparison between what Preece did and the clear intention shown by both Shane van Gisbergen and Zane Smith. Again, Preece might not have even made contact with Gibbs.

“Objectively, though, what SVG did and what Zane Smith did at Chicagoland were far more blatant than what Ryan Preece did to Ty Gibbs at Texas. If you watch the in-cars, they took out the guys they were trying to take out. Ryan Preece might not have even touched him.

“You watch the in-cars and look at the data that we’ve been shown. The instance we just saw seemed way more obvious, yet Preece is the one who got penalized. So I have to go back to that being because he said something on the radio that, by the way, didn’t even play out exactly how it sounded it was going to.”

Where NASCAR made the mistake

Gluck’s issue isn’t with NASCAR not penalizing SVG and Smith. It’s that if you’re using the same application of doubt, why was Preece penalized?

“So, in my opinion, NASCAR made the correct decision in not penalizing SVG and Zane Smith. This is what the drivers want.

“This is a self-policing garage and a self-policing garage short of the violent hooks where you could injure somebody, or it increases the odds quite a bit, is good for NASCAR. That’s how it should be. I don’t think NASCAR should be stepping in here.

“At the same time, though, here’s my take. This is where I think some of us are going to be different. You’re going to say, no, I don’t think so.

“That you can’t do that. I think NASCAR should go back, do the right thing, and give Preece his points back. I know it’s a long time ago now, but invoke the Except in Rare Instances Rule and retroactively change their decision, because it’s not right.

“What happened to him in light of this precedent now being clarified, because I think we have two incidents in the same race here this weekend that clarified what the policy is. And I feel like they got this wrong, and they should go back and just say, you know what? All right. This is not right.

“We’re just going to give the 25 points back. Maybe you can’t do that. I feel like you should, because that’s the right thing to do.

“Ryan Preece got wronged. Out of all the people in the situation, Ryan Preece got wronged.”

Gluck doesn’t need my approval on his personal opinion, but it’s the same I’ve held since Tuesday when the penalty report came out. NASCAR can fix this. And they should.