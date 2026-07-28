NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series officially headed to ESPN App beginning August 8

While the streaming partnership between The CW and ESPN was announced previously, the details and launch date are now finalized. And that includes all of The CW’s coverage of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Races will continue to be televised on The CW. But now, you can stream on the ESPN App as well for subscribers of ESPN Unlimited.

The partnership launches on August 4th on the ESPN App. With O’Reilly Series coverage beginning on with the August 8th race at Iowa Speedway, Race time is set for 5:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on The CW and streamed on the ESPN App.

More details from the press release:

More Than 800 Hours of Live CW Sports Events Air Live on Broadcast

and Stream Exclusively Within the ESPN App for All ESPN Unlimited Plan Subscribers

and Stream Exclusively Within the ESPN App for All ESPN Unlimited Plan Subscribers Marquee Live Events Include WWE NXT on Tuesday, August 4,

and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race from Iowa Speedway on Saturday, August 8

and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race from Iowa Speedway on Saturday, August 8 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Visits Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 28, for Final Regular Season Race Before the Chase for the Championship Begins

The CW’s Biggest College Football Season Ever Kicks Off on Saturday, August 29,

with New Mexico State at Florida State

with New Mexico State at Florida State WWE NXT “Heatwave” Premium Live Event from Texas to Air on Sunday, August 30

The CW Network and ESPN today announced that their highly anticipated streaming agreement to bring CW Sports’ live events to the ESPN App will officially launch on Tuesday, August 4. More than 800 annual hours of CW Sports will be broadcast live on The CW Network as well as stream live on the ESPN App for viewers with an ESPN Unlimited subscription plan.

Fans can activate the ESPN Unlimited plan through their TV or mobile providers in addition to a standalone subscription. Audiences now can watch all CW Sports offerings live on any device with the ESPN App as a complement to The CW’s nationwide over-the-air broadcast and Pay TV distribution, combining premium sports offerings into a single viewer-friendly experience while advertisers extend reach to new audiences across all digital platforms.

CW Sports on the ESPN App launches with a thrilling two-hour live WWE NXT event on Tuesday, August 4 at 8:00pm ET. Motorsports fans can stream the final two regular season NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races from Iowa Speedway on Saturday, August 8 at 4:30pm ET and the legendary Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 28 at 7:00pm ET before The Chase for the championship continues throughout the fall. The CW’s biggest college football season in network history—which features 140 hours of games across the ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences—kicks off on Saturday, August 29 at 6:30pm ET with New Mexico State at Florida State. The weekend concludes with the can’t-miss WWE NXT “Heatwave” Premium Live Event from deep in the heart of Texas on Sunday, August 30 at 3:00pm ET.