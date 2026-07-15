NASCAR points to overlooked moment that doomed Bubba Wallace, 23XI penalty protest

NASCAR has officially weighed in on the Bubba Wallace penalty from Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 in Atlanta. There is now an explanation of the protest process, Wallace’s penalty, and why it was called, and it stood in the eyes of NASCAR.

NASCAR black-flagged Wallace for going below the double-painted line on the final lap of overtime in Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 in Atlanta. Wallace and 23XI protested the result of the race, saying he gained no advantage by crossing the line. They argued he crossed below the line in third. He re-entered above the line in third.

On the latest edition of Hauler Talk, NASCAR managing director of race communication Mike Forde went into great depth on Wallace’s penalty, the rule, and the process. He started with the Wallace comments that he tried to stay in third, which is where he was positioned before crossing below the double-painted line.

There are no give-backs

Forde made it clear that there’s no giving a position back after going below the line. It has nothing to do with the penalty.

“So unfortunately for Bubba and anybody, attempting to give the position back does not matter in this rule,” said Forde. “If you race below the yellow line to improve your position, that’s where it happens.

“There’s no givebacks like you have maybe in road courses, cutting the course or anything like that. And even that, you don’t really have that rule anymore either. There’s usually stop-and-go associated with it in a designated area.

“So, that doesn’t really have anything to do with it. It’s all if you go down (below the line), and we felt, and this is again in NASCAR’s determination … We did determine he did advance his position.”

Wallace did advance his position

For NASCAR, it was clear that Wallace did improve his position. Forde outlined what would’ve been an even more controversial scenario, especially on the final lap of a track like Atlanta.

“[Wallace] advances it in a couple of areas, in our eyes. So, when he goes down below the yellow line and comes back up, he was third.

“But at a certain point, if you look at the replays, he was in first. And it’s the last lap. So, if there’s a caution that comes out at that moment, there was a point in time pretty close to that start-finish line where he would’ve been declared the winner.

“Now, he would’ve been black-flagged and still gone back to 29th at that point, but certainly, in our eyes, he advanced his position at that point. And of course, he finishes second, and prior to going below the yellow line, he was in third.”

In-race penalties vs. midweek penalties

Immediately following the race, it was reported that Wallace and 23XI could not appeal the black flag. Forde explained the reason why.

“In-race penalties are not under the appeal process, and when I say appeal process, I’m talking about the National Motorsports Appeal Panel. The three-person panel that we have for midweek penalties. You have in-race penalties and midweek penalties.

“The midweek penalties or DQs, which can be postrace penalties as well. So if you’re talking about a technical violation, a behavioural violation, most recent appeal would’ve been Ryan Preece’s behavioural penalty for what we deemed an intentional wreck at Texas Motor Speedway. That did not happen during the race; it happened after the race. We gave a Tuesday penalty, and he issued an appeal. He stated his case in front of a three-member panel.

“In-race penalties don’t have that process. And it could be anything. It could be what happened with Bubba, it could be a speeding penalty on pit road, a safety violation, removing equipment, lost wheel, whatever. That is all in-race, and once that happens, you’re pretty much done with your challenges. Take stick and ball sports; it’s a holding penalty in football, a foul in basketball, you can’t appeal those.

“But there is a review process and a protest process. After the results are deemed set, there’s a 20-minute period where you can protest your finishing position.”

Protesting the race

While Wallace and 23XI couldn’t appeal, they could protest the race. Which they did. Forde broke it down for NASCAR fans.

“You can come into the hauler and talk to NASCAR competition officials and say, ‘Hey, I believe my finishing position is incorrect because of X, Y, and Z. Here’s my proof or here’s my reasoning for saying something like that.’

“It could be a video; it could be as simple as, ‘You have me finishing 13th, but I finished 12th and here’s the video that I actually finished two inches ahead of someone else.’ And we could’ve missed that in scoring, or the transponder might have been down or something like that.

“‘Here’s the proof.’ And we could, if we agree, flip those positions and a new finishing order would be issued.”

The protest case for Wallace and 23XI

Forde said that 23XI presented video and SMT data, but the data made no difference in this instance.

“In the case of Bubba and 23XI, they chose to argue their point that we misapplied that rule, the double-painted line rule, and that he did not actually advance his position.

“They came into the hauler. I did not time it. I was not in the hauler, but folks on social media said it was a 31-minute conversation. My understanding is that they went through some SMT data, but like I said, that was not completely necessary in our eyes.

“Giving (the position) back was not necessary. I don’t want go too in-deep with what went on behind closed doors with that conversation, but a lot of it had to do with what fans are talking about. Fans deserve the opportunity to ask those questions.”

Defining ‘advancement of position’

Forde also clarified the argument that Wallace crossed the double line in third and re-entered the track in third. NASCAR doesn’t limit the advancement definition to simply when you cross and re-enter.

“Something that I saw was the advancement of the position didn’t happen while [Bubba] was below the double-painted line. That may or may not be true. Looking at the videos, it seemed like didn’t complete a pass or get his nose ahead of it, that does not come into play.

“If went below the painted line and eventually improved it and he did that to improve it, and he wouldn’t have got to where he did without going below the yellow lines, that’s really what matters here in this case.

“He doesn’t have to actually make the pass while under the double-painted line.”