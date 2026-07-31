NASCAR quietly made key rules tweak that could alter Toyota advantage

Toyota has clearly been the most dominant manufacturer in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. While plenty of conspiracy theories have risen, mostly surrounding the 23XI lawsuit win vs. NASCAR, it’s mostly felt like the normal cyclical run for OEMs.

Add in Chevy’s new body for this season and those documented struggles, it was clear that Toyota entered 2026 with an upper hand there, leaving just Ford realistically to challenge Toyota until Chevrolet could work through the balance issues of their cars.

A comment by Mamba Smith set off a quest for answers by NASCAR fans. Smith’s comment was about Penske and specifically Joey Logano on this week’s edition of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour.

“I know there was a kind of a little adjustment with the nose of the car with the splitter that they feel like might help their program out a little bit when it comes to downforce,” said Smith of Penske. “So we’ll see, but do not let [Logano] hang around.

“You let people hang around that you’re supposed to beat and then they end up coming back and smacking you in the face. And then it’s too late.”

Pockrass gives clarity

That ‘little adjustment with the nose of the car with the splitter’ part caught the attention of fans. Bob Pockrass was asked on Twitter about Smith’s comment to get some clarity.

Pockrass replied and said that due to a flex in the splitter that was discovered by Toyota, all teams needed to add some struts to the front of the car to stop the splitter from moving.

“Starting with North Wilkesboro, the teams had to add some struts to the front of the splitter that should keep it from moving/deforming while at speed,” tweeted Pockrass. “Whether that was a significant advantage Toyota found is debatable in the garage. They still were strong at Indy.”

Toyota has not struggled since change

While many are jumping to conclusions, it’s not like Toyota performance has struggled in the two races since NASCAR added the struts. At North Wilkesboro, Toyota cars held four of the top 6 positions, including P2-P4. At Indy, Toyota finished P1, P2, P4, and P5.

Ford has seen an uptick in performance in the two races since the change, but let’s not gloss over that both North Wilkesboro and Indy are strong Ford tracks. That said, it’s hard to look past the gains since the changes.

At North Wilkesboro, Joey Logano was dominant (he was the year before as well). Ford had five of the top-11 finishers there. At Indy, Logano finished third, and Ford had four cars in the Top 8 and seven of the Top 15.

Brad Keselowski says it’s a big deal

Brad Keselowski, who has finished in the Top 10 in the two races since the change, responded to Pockrass on Twitter.

“This didn’t really get any media play, but was a big deal, in my opinion,” Keselowski tweeted.

The proof of leveling any competitive advantage will take time to figure out. Where we need to see it is on the mile-and-a-half tracks. After the off week, NASCAR heads to Iowa, Richmond, Loudon, and Daytona, none of which will tell us much as it relates to the Toyotas.

This is the heart of the schedule where Ford should be strong. It won’t be until the Chase when we truly see if there was an advantage gained.