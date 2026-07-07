NASCAR-releases-penalty-report-for-chicagoland-weekend

NASCAR has released its penalty report for the Chicagoland Speedway weekend. The weekend featured two significant on-track incidents in the eero 400. Both incidents occurred early in Sunday’s Cup Series race.

Heading into the penalty report release, there were questions about whether NASCAR would punish Zane Smith for appearing to intentionally attempt to wreck Carson Hocevar on Lap 32. But all eyes were on the Lap 47 incident between Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill, where SVG appeared to intentionally take out Hill.

Equally of interest, Hill’s retribution under caution, door slamming van Gisbergen after Hill came on track to drive back to the garage for repairs.

The verdicts from NASCAR are in

And the decision from NASCAR is no penalty for either incident. No penalty for either van Gisbergen or Hill. No penalty for Zane Smith.

There was one penalty given from this weekend and it was for the loose wheel of Jeremy Clements in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday night.

NASCAR released the following penalty report today:

A penalty has been issued following this past weekend's action at Chicagoland Speedway. pic.twitter.com/RlvHPRCfTl — NASCAR Communications (@NASCAR_Comms) July 7, 2026

Next up on the schedule

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

This is the second trip to Atlanta this season. The spring race was won by Tyler Reddick. It was the second of three races in a row won by Reddick to open the 2026 season.