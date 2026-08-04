NASCAR reveals 2027 Clash and Daytona dates as report explains full schedule release delay

The 2027 NASCAR Cup Series schedule continues to take shape. On Tuesday, NASCAR officially announced The Clash and the dates of both Daytona races in 2027. And a report has emerged on what the hold-up is currently for the full release of the schedule.

As previously reported, The Clash is returning home to where it began, Daytona. It will act as a kickoff to the events of the 2027 Daytona 500. NASCAR also announced the summer 2027 Daytona date, which some had hoped would move to the 4th of July weekend. Spoiler: It is not.

“NASCAR announced Tuesday that its preseason Cup Series exhibition will return to its roots next year with new-look sponsorship, with the Wheatley Vodka Clash set to open the Speedweeks schedule at Daytona International Speedway,” said NASCAR via release.



“The non-points exhibition will be held Saturday night, Feb. 13, 2027 serving as the kickoff race for a full slate of events on the 2.5-mile Daytona oval. The schedule is set to culminate with the 69th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 21, 2027.”

The full list of 2027 Daytona events

Daytona 500 race weekend (Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth)

Saturday, Feb. 13: Wheatley Vodka Clash

Wednesday, Feb. 17: NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light

Thursday, Feb. 18: NASCAR Cup Series Duel at Daytona

Friday, Feb. 19: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

Saturday, Feb. 20: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series races

Sunday, Feb. 21: NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500



Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend:

Friday, Aug. 27: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race

Saturday, Aug. 28: NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

The schedule release hold-up

With both the 2027 Daytona 500 and Coke Zero Sugar 400 dates set, what is the hold-up on the release? Bob Pockrass is reporting to expect more tracks to announce their official 2027 dates in the coming days.

The hold-up, however, is San Diego and the Chicago Street Race. As has been reported previously, the talks between Chicago and NASCAR are currently in a snag over state subsidies.

“Expect several tracks to announce 2027 dates over the next couple of weeks,” Pockrass tweeted. “NASCAR likely still weeks away from finalizing 2027 schedule but tracks with early 2027 dates wanted to announce so can sell tickets … My understanding is San Diego and Chicago Street still TBD is hold-up.”