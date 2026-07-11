no-peace-after-NASCAR-hauler-meeting-as-zane-smith-doubles-down-on-carson-hocevar-feud

Zane Smith said a lot on Thursday on Racin’ with the Boys. He made his feelings known then about Carson Hocevar and his fans. On Saturday, after being called to the NASCAR hauler with Hocevar, doubled down on those comments.

Smith and Hocevar’s meeting stemmed from Lap 32 of Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, when Zane Smith appeared to intentionally wreck Carson Hocevar. In the process, Smith wrecked himself. While questions remain about whether this was in response to last year at Iowa or not, the intent was clear to all who watched.

“I just don’t like him as a human,” said Smith of Hocevar on Saturday after meeting with the Spire driver and NASCAR officials in response to last Sunday’s actions in the eero 400. “The meeting doesn’t change how much I dislike him and how much he dislikes me.”

Smith was asked if he had felt the wrath of the Hocevar fans yet this weekend in Atlanta. The FRM driver confirmed he has.

“It was kind of funny. I mean, some of the comments and memes have been funny, for sure. But yeah, I mean, they’re all proving me right.”

Smith gives blunt response

When asked if he and Hocevar can race around each other moving forward, Smith gave a one-word answer.

“No.

“Yeah, I have no problem with anyone else, and I’m not gonna go create the trouble, but I just am a big believer in how I race you and how you race me.

“So until he proves that to me, we’ll go from there.”

Hocevar responded on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta

“We’ll have to go to couples counseling, I’m sure,” said Hocevar. “You know, a lot of times with your partner and everything, you don’t see it, so unfortunate.”

When NASCAR announced that it would not penalize Zane Smith, Hocevar applauded the decision. He called the idea of punishing Smith ‘soft.’

“I was hoping they didn’t penalize him. That’d be really soft of the sport, personally.”

The message from NASCAR was simple: squash it. Hocevar could not help but crack a joke with officials afterward.

“I did tell the NASCAR guys in the hauler. I was like, well, if you expected it to continue, I don’t know if I would have picked this week. We’re going to Atlanta.

“If we’re going to Martinsville or something, I’d be like, yeah, it would make sense. But I was like, I don’t know if you can wreck anybody here intentionally in Atlanta.”