noah-gragson-drops-intriguing-hint-about-his-2027-NASCAR-future

Chase Briscoe and Noah Gragson served as guest hosts for this week’s Dale Jr. Download with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and T.J. Majors taking an episode off. Gragson dropped some intriguing news buried within some hilarious reflection of his dust-up with Kevin Magnussen following the race at Naval Base Coronado in June.

And the hilarity started off the bat with stories about Figgy Earnhardt, right socks, and waxing crescent and waning gibbous moons. Then the conversation turned to Briscoe being like Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr.

Gragson: “We’re as thick as thieves.”

Briscoe: “Ricky and Cal.”

Gragson: “Yeah, I’m definitely probably Ricky with the Kevin Magnussen stuff.”

Briscoe: “Yeah, you really were.”

Gragson was referencing this meme that went viral shortly after the Magnussen confrontation.

The parallels are uncanny lol, friend on Facebook made this Gem pic.twitter.com/eg3XMlDMRZ — Colby Evans (@StartAndParkCar) June 22, 2026

Talladega Nights opened the door to Gragson intrigue

That joke opened the conversation to the most intriguing comments of the conversation. And that is regarding Gragson’s employment for the 2027 season.

“I still can’t believe you didn’t throw a punch, said Briscoe. “We went to dinner the night before. “And you were talking about fighting people, and you’re like, I’ll take on anybody.”

Gragson said that he didn’t throw the punch at Magnussen because he’s trying to get a job for next season.

The 27-year-old from Las Vegas could be out at Front Row Motorsports after the season. Zane Smith has inked an extension with the team. Todd Gilliland is in line for one.

Gragson, who is well-liked in the garage, is currently in 30th in the standings. There have been links to the opening at RCR, should Austin Hill not get the No. 33 ride permanently, but the comment from Gragson certainly perked some ears.

“I was, but I’m trying to get a job next year,” said Gragson. “There’s a lot more consequences than just the monetary fine if I were to do that.“

“Yeah, that checks out,” responded Briscoe. “Yeah, that was probably a good decision. I’m proud of you. Could you drop [Magnussen], you think?”

“I don’t know, but I guess we’ll never know unless we can do a round two,” said Gragson. “Set it up.”

Noah Gragson and Kevin Magnussen having a slight disagreement following the race.



"What the fuck is your problem?" – Gragson



"Fuck off." – Magnussen

pic.twitter.com/8d5Y9EAcWz — Jamie Oakes (@JamieOakes_) June 22, 2026

Battling with Magnussen, F1 fan

Gragson said he was inundated with DMs from F1 fans. This prompted Briscoe to ask him what the edges of bad F1 Twitter is like.

“Oh, dude, they come out of the woodwork,” responded Gragson. And it’s always guys with like zero posts, and they’re just Europeans. And they’re like, ‘You fat f*cking wanker, you suck at driving.”

Briscoe didn’t hesitate to make a joke about his crew chief, James Small, who hails from Melbourne, Australia.

“That sounds like my crew chief.”

Gragson got in one more dig at Magnussen fan DMs before bringing full circle.

Well, if I ran with him for 30th, then we both kind of suck, right? If he was running around me, don’t we both kind of suck? But when he hit me going into the corner, that was a 14G hit.”

“Well, I just get frustrated when they barrel off the inside. On lap two, it’s like, ‘We can all do that.’

“But you know what? I’m over it now. It was frustrating. Probably more frustrated at our overall situation this year, and how tough it’s been on the racetrack just every week.

“But at the same time, you know what? I let my frustrations get the best of me, and we’ll move on. It is what it is. It’s a new day.”