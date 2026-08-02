One lingering 2027 NASCAR schedule question may finally have an answer

The 2027 NASCAR Cup Series schedule continues to take shape. Last week, it was reported that three tracks are coming out of the 2027 Chase and three new ones are going in. There continue to be questions about the All-Star Race and what track or tracks will be impacted by that.

Last month, ahead of the return for the first points race at North Wilkesboro in 30 years, the questions arose to Speedway Motorsports, which owns the track, about whether NWB will continue to be a fixture on the schedule. That also led to questions about Dover, which held the All-Star race this season.

Dover back to points race?

Dover was a two-date track on the Cup Series schedule until 2020. It became a one-date track in 2021. This year, while it hosted the All-Star Race, it was the first year that Dover wasn’t a points race in the Cup Series.

Speedway Motorsports CEO Mike Burch addressed the Dover question on an episode of The Gluckcast. Burch said there will be racing at Dover in 2027, intimating that it will be a points race instead of an All-Star race.

“There will be racing at Dover,” said Burch. “This idea that Dover is on decline or on its way out, no, there are too many passionate race fans. It’s one of our biggest-selling races ticket-wise; you don’t move a race if you sell tickets, you don’t move a race if you have corporate support.”

Burch went on to talk about rotating the All-Star Race to different tracks after saying there will be racing at Dover. This has opened the door to more speculation on the 2027 Cup Series schedule.

The All-Star Race conundrum

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic confirmed this week that Dover will indeed return to being a points race this season. The question remains, however, how it impacts the All-Star race.

“How to accommodate Dover’s points race has been a challenge that has seen NASCAR and track owner Speedway Motorsports evaluate numerous options. One of those is a potential date swap in which NASCAR would get the SM-controlled All-Star Race, and Dover would get a points date from NASCAR’s inventory.

“But the idea was tabled, putting the onus on SM to decide where it wants the All-Star Race next year.”

Will this sit well with NWB fans?

Bianchi is reporting that North Wilkesboro is the leading candidate for the 2027 NASCAR All-Star Race. That is not likely to sit well with some portion of NASCAR’s fanbase after this year’s return to points racing.

“North Wilkesboro Speedway is considered the leading candidate to host the All-Star Race, based on talks with our industry sources, as it did from 2023-2025 before it was then awarded a points race for this season, its first in 30 years.

“The exact reasoning behind this decision is unclear, but SM’s portfolio has limited viable options. Giving the All-Star Race back to the track that made its Cup Series return via the event, rather than taking a points race away from another track, is likely SM’s cleanest path.”