Quaker State 400 qualifying results: Ryan Blaney wins the pole, complete starting grid set for Atlanta

The NASCAR Cup Series has returned to Atlanta for the second race at Echopark Speedway of the season. With qualifying in the books, the starting grid is now set for Sunday’s Quaker State 400.

Heading into the day, it was clear that rain and potential thunderstorms would threaten qualifying. The Cup Series, however, dodged the weather as qualifying was completed, and lining up by the metric was avoided.

Ryan Blaney won the pole, edging out for the top spot in the qualifying order. Blaney currently sits in 3rd in the Chase points standings with just seven regular season races remaining. Toyota was shut out of the top-10 in qualifying.

2026 Quaker State 400 Qualifying Order

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Joey Logano

3. Kyle Larson

4. Austin Dillon

5. Daniel Suarez

6. Alex Bowman

7. Chase Elliott

8. Austin Cindric

9. Ross Chastain

10. Brad Keselowski



This will be updated fully when the full results are released.

Kevin Harvick predicts Quaker State 400 winner

Kevin Harvick has predicted the winner of this week’s Quaker State 400 available at Wal-Mart in Atlanta. And, alert, alert, alert, it’s not a Toyota driver.

As they do each week, Kevin Harvick, Mamba Smith, and Kaitlyn Vincie made their predictions for the weekly Cup Series winner on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. While Harvick has been going Toyota heavy this year on his picks (except on road courses), he went with a Ford this week. The Penske Ford driven by Ryan Blaney, to be specific.

“I’m going to take Ryan Blaney,” said Harvick. “They’ve got a little momentum. It’s been quiet momentum. He hasn’t been lightning fast to lead races, but they’ve been fast enough.

“They’re just grinders. They know that this is an opportunity to get to victory lane. I don’t know that they’ve got a couple more of those opportunities.”

Blaney enters Sunday’s race in third place in the Chase standings. He holds a four-point lead over Ty Gibbs. Harvick sees this weekend as an opportunity to grow that lead and cut into the massive lead held by Denny Hamlin in first and Tyler Reddick in second.

“I think Blaney could sneak one out here and there if some people have some problems or maybe get a little bit better,” said Harvick. “I think this weekend is an opportunity for that.”

How to watch the Quaker State 400

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

This is the second trip to Atlanta this season. The spring race was won by Tyler Reddick. It was the second of three races in a row won by Reddick to open the 2026 season.