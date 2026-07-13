2026 Quaker State 400 Weather Delay: When NASCAR race will resume in Atlanta

The Quaker State 400 is now under caution for lightning. The caution in Atlanta came out on Lap 109. The race is now red-flagged.

The cars will be parked, cars will be covered, and NASCAR has announced that drivers will be asked to exit their cars.

9:39 p.m. update: “As the radar shows, rain has picked up a little, but hopefully ends soon,” said Bob Pockrass.

9:35 p.m. update: According to various reports, next significant update will be at 10:30 p.m. ET as track drying efforts continue. Stay tuned.

9:30 p.m. update: “Rain has pretty much stopped,” said Bob Pockrass. “There is a little more in the area. With the Monday forecast not great, I think they will keep trying to get this in.

9:15 p.m. update: Lightning hold lifted. It is still raining, but dryers are on the track.

The Top 20 at time of the red flag

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Bubba Wallace

3. Tyler Reddick

4. Christopher Bell

5. Chase Elliott

6. Erik Jones

7. Kyle Larson

8. Carson Hocevar

9. Joey Logano

10. Ty Gibbs



11. Austin Cindric

12. Shane van Gisbergen

13. John Hunter Nemechek

14. Ty Dillon

15. Denny Hamlin

16. Riley Herbst

17. Daniel Suarez

18. Michael McDowell

19. William Byron

20. Chris Buescher

Race recap before red flag

Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney won Stage 1 of the Quaker State 400. Blaney has led 86 of the 108 laps so far. There have been just four race leaders so far.

Carson Hocevar led 10 laps. Tyler Reddick led 8 laps. Kyle Larson has led 4 laps.

Although Toyota was shut out of the Top 10 in qualifying, they’ve come alive tonight in Atlanta, with five moving into the Top 10. Points leader Denny Hamlin currently sits in 15th in the running order.