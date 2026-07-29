Report: NASCAR return to Chicago Street Race hits major roadblock

NASCAR returning to the Chicago Street Race in 2027 may not be happening after all. The race, which completed a three-year contract of races in 2025, has hit some hurdles according to a report.

Greg Hinz of Crain’s Chicago was first to report the stumbling block, which concerns state subsidies that would help NASCAR with some of the costs of the event. Hinz wrote:

No final decision made for 2027

“Plans to return NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race to the downtown lakefront next spring have stalled, as the auto racing group hits a stumbling block over the size of a state subsidy it’s seeking to defray some of its costs.”

While talks have stalled, NASCAR said that no final decision has been made. Below is the comment from NASCAR per Hinz:

“Given that (past) success, NASCAR has been discussing the return of the Chicago Street Race with key city and state officials. We hope those discussions are successful, but no final decisions have been made.”

Chicagoland success in 2026

With the Chicago Street Race off the schedule this season, NASCAR returned to Chicagoland Speedway for the first time in seven years. It was widely viewed as a success. After a sluggish start to ticket sales, there was a late rush and the track produced some great racing, although challenging for the drivers.

Chase Briscoe brought home the win in a podium sweep by Joe Gibbs Racing. Briscoe was followed by Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, who finished in P2 and P3, respectively.

There were questions if the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule could have both Chicagoland (Joliet, Ill.) and the Chicago Street Race. Now, there’s at least a chance that is no longer an issue if Joliet and Chicago both warrant dates on the same schedule.

NASCAR still hopes to strike a deal

At the end of the three-year contract in 2025, NASCAR made it clear to the city of Chicago that their intention was to return in 2027 for another edition of the Street Race. In a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson in July 2025, race president Julie Giese relayed those sentiments.

“Our goal is for the Chicago Street Race to return in 2027 with an event that further enhances the experience for residents and visitors alike, as we work together towards a new potential date, shorter build schedule, and additional tourism draws,” Giese wrote in the letter.

“We deeply value our relationship with the City of Chicago and remain steadfast in our commitment to being a good neighbor and partner.”

It seems now that the ball is in NASCAR’s court. Would you trade Chicagoland for the Chicago Street Race as a fan if you couldn’t have both?