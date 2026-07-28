Report reveals Chandler Smith expected landing spot after Front Row exit

Chandler Smith is on the move. Front Row Motorsports announced on Tuesday that Smith will be leaving their NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team at the conclusion of the season. According to a report, Smith’s landing spot has already been decided.

Smith has already notched two wins and 10 top-tens this season for Front Row. He currently sits in third in the Chase standings with only Kaden Honeycutt between him and teammate Layne Riggs, who leads the points standings. Smith has already clinched his spot in The Chase.

Front Row statement on Smith

FRM released a statement on the departure via their twitter account on Tuesday morning. The statement reads:

“Chandler Smith will not return to Front Row Motorsports in 2027. We would like to extend our gratitude to Chandler for being a great representative of our CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program.

“The list of accomplishments that he and the No. 38 team have obtained are impressive, with four wins to date over the past two seasons, and we wish him the best on his continued career path.

“The team will remain committed to competing at the highest level in the series and contending for championships, for the remainder of 2026 and beyond. Additional updates on our 2027 plans will be shared when available.”

Smith reportedly will head to RCR

We are in the heart of Silly Season and jobs are opening and closing quickly. According to FOX Sports Bob Pockrass, Smith’s next employer will be Richard Childress Racing.

“Front Row Motorsports announces Chandler Smith won’t return next season,” tweeted Pockrass. “His future landing spot has not been announced but it’s expected to be in an O’Reilly car at RCR.”

Will RCR have another seat to fill?

RCR will have at least one opening in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. With Jesse Love bolting the Childress stable for the Cup Series, taking over for Josh Berry in the iconic No. 21 of the Wood Brothers, the No. 2 RCR car is open in O’Reilly.

There’s a strong possibility that the No. 21 RCR car in O’Reilly will be opening as well. Although no decision has been made public, Austin Hill remains the front-runner to fill the seat of the No. 33 RCR can in the Cup Series. That seat tragically came open with the passing of Kyle Busch.

Hill has been filling the seat since Busch’s passing. If he does land the No. 33 Cup Series ride, all eyes will be on that vacant RCR O’Reilly seat and who will fill it next season.