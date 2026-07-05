richard-childress-accuses-shane-van-gisbergen-of-intentional-retaliation-at-chicagoland

Chicagoland has been eventful already. 47 laps and already three cautions. The latest after contact between Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen. And Richard Childress had an interesting comment following.

On lap 47 of the eero 400, van Gisbergen clipped Hill’s left rear and crumpled No. 33 Zone Chevy. Richard Childress feels it was intentional.

Here’s the radio transmission between the RCR team and Hill, per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic:

“You OK?”

Hill: “Yep. Just wait.”

“OK, don’t talk about it.”

Spotter: “van Guggenheimer or however you say his last name.”

Childress: “Yep, it was just payback for California.”

Childress: “Somebody talk to NASCAR about that. That was blatant.”

SVG WRECKED AUSTIN HILL pic.twitter.com/dZ8mbdlkkj — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) July 5, 2026

Austin Hill is officially done for the day following the crash.

Hill was involved in a wreck that collected both Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen at Naval Base Coronado. A wreck that Hill took full responsibility for after the fact.

The crash occurred when things went three-wide going into a corner. Zilisch’s car was pushed into the outside wall by the No. 33 car of Austin Hill. After Zilisch slammed into the wall he was stacked up with both Hill in front and van Gisbergen from behind.

Van Gisbergen was able to drive his car off the track, while crews were tending to Zilisch inside his car for several moments. The 19-year-old driver was eventually able to exit the car on his own power. The race went into a red flag.

Hill seemed to take responsibility for causing it when speaking on his team radio. He noted that his rear brakes locked up on him, causing him to come down the track into Zilisch.