Richard Childress Racing 2027 puzzle may have another piece in place

Richard Childress Racing developmental driver Carson Brown is set to make his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut this weekend at Iowa. Jordan Anderson Racing announced that Brown will be driving the No. 32 car. There is, however, reportedly more to this story.

According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Brown is the likely driver of an RCR car in the O’Reilly Series if Austin Hill lands the No. 33 RCR Cup Series car full-time in 2027.

Brown to RCR O’Reilly car in 2027?

Pockrass tweeted the news about the 18-year-old driver on Monday when the Jordan Anderson Racing announcement was released.

“RCR development driver Carson Brown will make his O’Reilly Series debut this weekend at Iowa driving the Jordan Anderson Racing No. 32 car,” said Pockrass.

“Brown would be the likely driver of an RCR car in the O’Reilly Series if Austin Hill remains in the No. 33 Cup car in 2027.”

It’s been a busy few days on the RCR Silly Season front. After the news that Chandler Smith was leaving Front Row’s Truck Series team at the conclusion of the 2026 season, Pockrass delivered news on his destination as well.

Smith to RCR car in 2027

We are in the heart of Silly Season and jobs are opening and closing quickly. According to FOX Sports Bob Pockrass, Smith’s next employer will be Richard Childress Racing.

“Front Row Motorsports announces Chandler Smith won’t return next season,” tweeted Pockrass. “His future landing spot has not been announced but it’s expected to be in an O’Reilly car at RCR.”

Will RCR have another seat to fill?

RCR will have at least one opening in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. With Jesse Love bolting the Childress stable for the Cup Series, taking over for Josh Berry in the iconic No. 21 of the Wood Brothers, the No. 2 RCR car is open in O’Reilly.

There’s a strong possibility that the No. 21 RCR car in O’Reilly will be opening as well. Although no decision has been made public, Austin Hill remains the front-runner to fill the seat of the No. 33 RCR can in the Cup Series. That seat tragically came open with the passing of Kyle Busch.

Hill has been filling the seat since Busch’s passing. If he does land the No. 33 Cup Series ride, it appears it will be Brown to fill that vacant RCR O’Reilly seat, joining Smith as a teammate and closing out the RCR openings for 2027.