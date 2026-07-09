Richard Childress returns to the driver’s seat as Ryan Preece invokes iconic Kyle Busch moment

Richard Childress is getting back behind the wheel of a race car on Friday. Childress has a new firesuit and is fired up for New England 900.

RFK driver Ryan Preece is also fired up. He’s looking forward to racing against Childress at one of Preece’s home tracks, Stafford Speedway, in an event being put on by Cleetus McFarland.

Preece is already talking some trash to the 80-year-old RCR owner, referencing the iconic 2011 dustup between Childress and Kyle Busch, when the RCR owner told his grandson, Austin Dillon, to hold his watch before he put Busch in a headlock and delivered a punch.

“Hell, yeah,” said Preece. “Yeah, so I already told him to hold my watch.”

Jeff Gluck asked Preece if he was ready to rough up Childress.

“Rough him up? Yeah, I don’t want to rough him up.”

Gluck responded that Childress might rough Preece up.

“Well, he can hold my watch then,” joked Preece. “But no, I mean he’s coming to my place. Actually, when I was talking to him a few weeks ago, because I was pretty pumped, I saw that he was gonna run it. I’m happy. He’s gonna enjoy that experience, but he told me he had actually gone there and raced there way back in the day. And so, that was interesting to find out.”

Preece ready to defend New England 900 title

The event, which was won by Preece last year, is a 90-lap race in nitrous-infused Crown Victorias. Preece loves the car, the race, and hopes his fellow competitors enjoy the area and race fans as much as the racing itself.

“What I’ll say is that the Crown Vics are like big go-karts, like an adult version of a go-kart. So you know, I’m gonna enjoy the experience of racing with all those guys.

“I hope they enjoy the New England experience of all the race fans up there, and yeah, we’re just gonna have a blast.”

How to watch the star-studded field

Preece and Childress aren’t the only marquee names set for Friday night’s event. Also in the race are Jesse Love, Ty Dillon, Squirrel McNutt, Downforce Danny, Bobby Earnhardt, and Cleetus McFarland.

You can watch Friday night’s New England 900, which is sold out, by CLICKING HERE. The stream starts at 6:00 p.m. Qualifying for the 900 starts shortly after. The race is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.