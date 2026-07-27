Ryan Blaney unmoved by John Hunter Nemechek apology after $1 million Brickyard heartbreak

Coming into the Brickyard 400, Ryan Blaney was eyeing third place in The Chase standings and came to Indianapolis as a finalist in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge with $1 million on the line if he finished ahead of Todd Gilliland. He’s leaving Indy losing ground in the standings and not $1 million richer.

All this, primarily due to an incident with John Hunter Nemechek. With 40 laps to go in the race, Blaney and Nemechek made contact, sending both spinning. The result was a 26th place finish for Blaney, while $1 million winner Todd Gilliland finished two spots higher in 24th.

Costly incident

At the time of the contact, Blaney aired out his frustration over the radio. He went scorched earth on Nemechek.

“What a dumb motherf*cker, that 42 is,” said Blaney. “Every week.”

Following the race, Nemechek went to Blaney to apologize and explain what he saw from his seat. Blaney confirmed the apology shortly after that conversation.

The Penske star seemed unmoved by the apology, pointing to both the loss in points and, obviously, the $1 million loss to Gilliland.

“Well, he apologized and said he messed up, so an apology’s nice, but it still happened and cost us a lot of money.”

No one could pass

After the contact, it looked like Blaney’s day was done. After two pit stops under caution, he was able to continue, despite the damage.

Asked if the incident made it impossible to get a better finish:

“It wasn’t great,” said Blaney. “I don’t think it helped us, obviously, but I don’t think it hurt us like to a killer extent. It was just kind of stuck where you’re at after a few.”

Blaney did make up ground on Gilliland after the spin and wall contact, but he suffered with what all drivers do at IMS, damage or not. Passing is nearly impossible for Cup Series cars.

“Yeah, no one could [pass]. I was able to get a few on the restart and then just stalled out, so I couldn’t go anywhere after that.”

Lost ground, but opportunity awaits

Entering Sunday’s race, Blaney was 19 points behind Tyler Reddick in second in The Chase standings and 87 points behind points leader Denny Hamlin. Leaving Indianapolis, Blaney sits at 36 points behind Reddick for second and 120 points behind Hamlin.

The good news for Blaney is that after this coming week off, the Cup Series heads to Iowa. A track where the playing field with Toyota should, at a minimum, be leveled.