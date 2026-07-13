Ryan Blaney was livid with Bubba Wallace, then defended him after the Atlanta race

With 29 laps to go in Sunday night’s Quaker State 400, Ryan Blaney was livid with his good friend Bubba Wallace. Just as the race was going to caution for a second time for AJ Allmendinger, Wallace blocked Blaney as he tried to pass high to regain the lead.

Blaney made contact with the wall. He immediately hit the comms to air out his frustration over the block. “What the f* was that?” questioned Blaney. He then raced back up under caution to visibly show Wallace his frustration.

Blaney ultimately won last night’s race in Atlanta. A race that featured over a 3-hour red flag for weather and a dramatic three-wide finish.

Blaney called it ‘just hard racing’

Following the race, Blaney was asked about the incident with Wallace. He did absolve his friend of guilt, calling it “just hard racing.”

“I don’t think it affected my car,” said Blaney. “It was a bunch of wall residue in the wheels. That’s what was causing a big vibration.

“I was happy nothing was bent, but no, I just had a big run down the front and into one and [Wallace] covered top, and I just got in a weird aero spot and got super loose and hit the fence.

“So fortunately, it didn’t damage anything, but that was just hard racing and people trying to hold the lead.”

Blaney bummed over Wallace penalty

The three-wide finish between Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Bubba Wallace ended up just being a two-wide finish in the official race results. On the final lap, Wallace got loose and dipped below the yellow line. The penalty for going below the line for the driver of the 23 car was sending him to the end of the field on the lead lap, putting Wallace at P29 in the official results.

Blaney didn’t know about the Wallace penalty from NASCAR until well after the race.

“I mean, I knew when Carson [Hocevar] and I got side by side into one and through one and two, Bubba was free, right? He was a single car. And I’m like, he’s obviously going to go bottom three. He’s going to try to win the race, which is the right move to make.

“I didn’t know he went below the yellow line. No, that sucks.

“Dang. Yeah, I thought he ran second.”

In the end, Blaney felt that Wallace made the right move on the final lap. It was Wallace’s only shot to win the race.

“So, I mean, he made the right move. He gave himself a shot to win. If he shoves either one of us down the back, he has zero shot to win the race.

“So, making the move that he did was his chance to win the race. And, you know, it just it just worked out for me that help came on the top.”