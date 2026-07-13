Ryan Blaney wins 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400, full results for Atlanta

The 2026 NASCAR Quaker State 400 is officially in the books. After a 3-hour and 10-minute red flag for rain and racing resuming after midnight, Ryan Blaney won Sunday’s race in the Cup Series’ return to Atlanta for the second of two dates on the schedule.

The race went to overtime due to a late caution involving Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, and Riley Herbst, among others. Heading into overtime, Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney restarted P1 and P2, respectively. They were followed by Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Shane van Gisbergen.

And it was a late pass of Hocevar that pushed Blaney to the victory in a dramatic three-wide finish.

Bubba Wallace crossed the line in P2 but was penalized for going below the yellow line on the final lap. NASCAR officially scored Wallace as the last car on the lead lap as a result of the penalty.

Here are the full results from Sunday’s race, the 20th of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Complete results for Quaker State 400

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Christopher Bell

3. Carson Hocevar

4. Ty Gibbs

5. Erik Jones

6. Shane van Gisbergen

7. Austin Dillon

8. Tyler Reddick

9. Joey Logan

10. Chris Buescher

11. Ross Chastain

12. Denny Hamlin

13. Chase Elliott

14. Austin Cindric

15. Michael McDowell

16. William Byron

17. Cole Custer

18. John Hunter Nemechek

19. Todd Gilliland

20. Ty Dillon

21. Daniel Suarez

22. Alex Bowman

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. Ryan Preece

25. Josh Berry

26. Brad Keselowski

27. Noah Gragson

28. Connor Zilisch

29. Bubba Wallace

30. Zane Smith

31. Austin Hill

32. Cody Ware

33. Chad Finchum

34. Kyle Larson

35. Riley Herbst

36. Chase Briscoe

37. AJ Allemdinger

38. BJ McLeod



The complete field will be updated when the final results are in.

What’s up next on the NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

On Sunday, July 19, NASCAR makes its return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the Window World 450. This will be Round 4 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

Sunday’s race marks the first Cup Series points race at the historic track in 30 years. The last Cup points series race run at the track was September 29, 1996. That race was won by Jeff Gordon.