NASCAR
Ryan Blaney wins 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400, full results for Atlanta
The 2026 NASCAR Quaker State 400 is officially in the books. After a 3-hour and 10-minute red flag for rain and racing resuming after midnight, Ryan Blaney won Sunday’s race in the Cup Series’ return to Atlanta for the second of two dates on the schedule.
The race went to overtime due to a late caution involving Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, and Riley Herbst, among others. Heading into overtime, Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney restarted P1 and P2, respectively. They were followed by Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Shane van Gisbergen.
And it was a late pass of Hocevar that pushed Blaney to the victory in a dramatic three-wide finish.
Bubba Wallace crossed the line in P2 but was penalized for going below the yellow line on the final lap. NASCAR officially scored Wallace as the last car on the lead lap as a result of the penalty.
Here are the full results from Sunday’s race, the 20th of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Complete results for Quaker State 400
1. Ryan Blaney
2. Christopher Bell
3. Carson Hocevar
4. Ty Gibbs
5. Erik Jones
6. Shane van Gisbergen
7. Austin Dillon
8. Tyler Reddick
9. Joey Logan
10. Chris Buescher
11. Ross Chastain
12. Denny Hamlin
13. Chase Elliott
14. Austin Cindric
15. Michael McDowell
16. William Byron
17. Cole Custer
18. John Hunter Nemechek
19. Todd Gilliland
20. Ty Dillon
21. Daniel Suarez
22. Alex Bowman
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24. Ryan Preece
25. Josh Berry
26. Brad Keselowski
27. Noah Gragson
28. Connor Zilisch
29. Bubba Wallace
30. Zane Smith
31. Austin Hill
32. Cody Ware
33. Chad Finchum
34. Kyle Larson
35. Riley Herbst
36. Chase Briscoe
37. AJ Allemdinger
38. BJ McLeod
The complete field will be updated when the final results are in.
What’s up next on the NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
On Sunday, July 19, NASCAR makes its return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the Window World 450. This will be Round 4 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.
Sunday’s race marks the first Cup Series points race at the historic track in 30 years. The last Cup points series race run at the track was September 29, 1996. That race was won by Jeff Gordon.
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