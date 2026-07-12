Ryan Preece questions NASCAR after SVG, Zane Smith escape penalties

When NASCAR announced its decision not to penalize Shane van Gisbergen or Zane Smith for what appeared to be intentionally wrecking Austin Hill and Carson Hocevar, respectively, all eyes turned to Ryan Preece. His penalty at Texas for an incident with Ty Gibbs seems even more egregious now.

Preece has made his first public comments following NASCAR’s decision not to punish drivers from last Sunday’s incidents at Chicagoland Speedway. The RFK driver admitted he’s confused.

“I don’t know where we stand,” said Preece. “I really don’t. Because you just feel like it depends on who does it and who’s going to get the penalty.

“That’s where I stand with that right now. And I want to stand with this right now, that I don’t think Shane … I’m a believer of kind of what Denny said, self-policing. So, I just don’t think I should have gotten penalized.”

Preece’s incident wasn’t similar

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass asked Preece if he’s bitter.

“Why would I be bitter? Should I be bitter?”

Pockrass explained his question, saying that van Gisbergen and Smith went unpunished for similar actions to what Preece did at Texas. Preece was quick to correct that he never made contact with Gibbs.

“Well, actually, it wasn’t similar because there was proof, and like the quote said, neither NASCAR nor Ryan could prove the point. The proof that I had was that I didn’t hit him. I was about six and a half inches from his rear bumper, so I got penalized for something that I felt like I didn’t do, but it’s over with.

“We’re moving forward. I have seven or eight, whatever it is, races, and the focus is Sunday, but sitting here playing, putting out like a protest, that’s not going to get me my points back.

“Nor is it going to get me that $50,000 back, so go buy a t-shirt. That’s what I’ll tell everybody. Go on my website. Go buy a t-shirt, maybe some other merch.”

That shirt that Preece is referring to went on sale right after NASCAR’s decision not to punish Shane van Gisbergen and Zane Smith. It simply says, ‘Don’t hit the button.’

Don’t hit the button

NASCAR punished Preece for pushing the button and simply saying, “I’m going to rant for 15 seconds. I can’t stand when idiots like him have fast race cars, and they do stupid, you know what, and get away with it. End of rant.”

By saying that over the radio, despite no proven contact between Preece and Gibbs, NASCAR fined Preece $50,000 and, more costly, docked him 25 points. Preece currently sits four points outside the Chase cut line.

“I think the biggest thing, the question that came into my mind wasn’t necessarily, well, he should be penalized because I got penalized,” said Preece. “The question was, where’s the line?

“Where’s the line? I don’t know where the line is. What’s the saying as a kid? ‘Sticks and stones will break my bones, but words will never hurt me.’ Like, as a race car driver, we vent.

“And what I will say is that all it took was Jack Roush to call me and say, ‘Hey, don’t hit the button. And I wouldn’t hit the button, but it’s just in those moments you vent. And being from the Northeast, I think you guys saw it.

“I mean, the tone of my voice last week when I was upset about my headrest was no different. It was pretty identical, but I wasn’t mad at somebody else. I was mad at this headrest.

“So, yeah, I don’t know. I mean, the key is, whether it’s racing, whether it’s at work, whether it’s in life, just don’t hit the button.”

NASCAR can still do the right thing

The line might just be the button. And that would be unfortunate if drivers stopped venting over the radio. It’s one of many unique aspects of NASCAR that make the sport so great.

NASCAR has the opportunity to right a wrong here. Keep the fine, but give Preece back the points. Don’t let officiating take away one of the things that makes the sport great for fans, and that’s drivers hitting the button and airing it out.