Samantha-Busch-reaches-out-to-fans-with-heartfelt-request-after-Kyle-Busch-passing

Samantha Busch and family suffered an unimaginable loss in May with the tragic passing of Kyle Busch. She’s now asking for your help.

Busch took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to ask for suggestions for making things for herself and her children, Lennix and Brexton, out of Kyle’s shirt. The Instagram story has a suggestion box. You can view it HERE.

“Need your suggestions,” the post from Busch started. “I’m wanting to make something out of Kyle’s shirts for the kids and me to have. Has anyone done anything similar or have any suggestions?

“I was thinking maybe a stuffed animal for Lennix, a blanket, having some made into a dress or a jacket for me to wear, or anything else that you’ve seen or done. I’d love if you sent some ideas my way.

“Thank you so much.”

Her promise to Kyle

In June, Busch posted her promise to Kyle while he was in the hospital. She revealed:

“In the hospital, I made Kyle a promise,” she wrote. “I promised him that I would do everything I could to help our children pursue their dreams no matter what. For Brexton, that dream is racing.”

Brexton Busch served as the honorary starter for the Masters Division race that his father was supposed to drive in June. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch’s father, Tom Busch, drove the No. 51 car in an honorary lap after the field drove in a missing man formation.

Those moments have not been easy for Samantha Busch. But she shared that she has also found beauty in them.

“Watching Brexton back at the track is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once because there are moments when I catch a glimpse of Kyle in him, the same determination, the same passion, the same spark, and for a second it feels like a piece of him is still right here with us,” she wrote. “These moments are incredibly hard, but they also remind me that Kyle’s story isn’t over. It lives on through the dreams he inspired and the two children he loved more than anything.”

While racing remains an interest and a passion for her son Brexton, Samantha will honor Kyle Busch’s legacy by empowering Brexton in that endeavor. On that she was clear.

“It wasn’t a dream Kyle chose for him,” Samantha said of Brexton. “It was something they shared. They spent countless hours talking about race cars, working together, dreaming together, and building a bond around something they both genuinely loved. Racing is what lights Brexton up and as long as it’s the dream in his heart, I’ll be right there beside him, cheering him on every step of the way.

“And if one day his dreams take him somewhere else, that’s okay too. And if Lennix wants to get behind the wheel (we just bought her a kart for her 4th bday) it won’t be the same as having Kyle by her side but we will do our absolute best.”

Even though Kyle Busch is gone, there’s a certain comfort and familiarity at the racetrack. So many memories made, so many moments cherished.

As the Busch family heads forward, Brexton Busch will undoubtedly make some new ones along the way. And he’ll have thousands watching.

“The racetrack has been home for our family for nearly 20 years,” Samantha Busch wrote. “It’s where some of our greatest memories were made, where our kids grew up, and where so much of our life together happened. Right now when so much of our world feels unfamiliar it’s also one of the few places that still feels like home.

“Every time we get to the track, we’re reminded that a piece of our team is missing. The person who should be standing beside us isn’t there. That part is heartbreaking. But it’s also where we feel closest to him, surrounded by the memories, the people, and the dreams he helped build.

“So, we race on.”

Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article